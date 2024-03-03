Redefining Printer Security: Canon's Innovative Approach Amid Rising Cyber Threats

In an era where cyber threats loom larger than ever, Canon takes a pioneering stance on multifunction printer security, aiming to fortify businesses against sophisticated cyber-attacks. Amidst growing concerns over printer vulnerabilities, Canon introduces its latest imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX series, integrating enhanced security features to combat the escalating cyber risks. This move not only underscores the importance of robust printer security but also aligns with the broader IT security trends advocating for a zero-trust approach.

Emerging Threats and the Underestimated Printer

Recent findings by Quocirca and Foundry highlight a worrying trend: printers, often overlooked in corporate IT security strategies, have become prime targets for cybercriminals. The Global Print Security Landscape 2023 report reveals that 61% of IT decision-makers have suffered data loss due to unsecured printing practices. This vulnerability, coupled with the adversaries' increasingly sophisticated attack methods, underscores the urgent need for comprehensive print security measures.

Canon's Strategic Response to Unsecured Printing

Canon's imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX series multifunction printers arrive as a game-changer in the realm of printer security. Featuring uniFLOW, Canon's proprietary security software, these printers offer advanced security functionalities, including keyword-based monitoring, user authentication, and document encryption. With the integration of McAfee® Embedded Control, Canon ensures real-time threat detection, reinforcing the printer's defense against potential cyber-attacks. This strategic focus on security not only protects sensitive data but also positions Canon as a leader in the fight against cybersecurity threats in the printing domain.

Aligning with Zero Trust and Broader IT Security Trends

The adoption of zero trust principles within printer security signifies a pivotal shift in how businesses approach their cybersecurity strategies. Gartner's prediction that 10% of large enterprises will have mature zero trust programs by 2026 reflects a growing recognition of the model's effectiveness in mitigating risks. Canon's emphasis on multifunction printer security, particularly through the adoption of zero trust principles, exemplifies its commitment to pioneering secure printing solutions that address the evolving landscape of cyber threats.

As businesses navigate the complexities of the digital age, the significance of multifunction printer security cannot be overstated. Canon's latest initiatives not only highlight the critical need for robust security measures but also demonstrate the company's dedication to innovation and excellence in protecting businesses against emerging cyber threats. With Canon's imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX series, businesses are equipped to face the challenges of the digital world, ensuring that their printing practices do not become the weakest link in their cybersecurity armor.