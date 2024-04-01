Reddit Warns New UK Online Safety Laws Could Push Social Networks Out

Reddit has raised concerns that the upcoming Online Safety Act in the UK could potentially drive social networks, especially smaller ones, out of Britain due to the stringent compliance requirements. The US-based company, which recently achieved a significant $6.4bn Wall Street debut, has expressed to Ofcom that applying the same regulatory standards to all companies, regardless of their size and resources, could unfairly disadvantage smaller platforms and stifle market competition.

Disproportionate Impact on Smaller Networks

Reddit's submission to Ofcom's consultation on the Online Safety Act highlighted the potential risks to sectoral competition. The company argued that expecting smaller platforms to adhere to the same compliance standards as tech giants like Facebook and Google would be "fundamentally disproportionate and harmful." With Meta and Alphabet, the parents of Facebook and Google, boasting market valuations of $1.24 trillion and $1.88 trillion respectively, Reddit fears that similar compliance expectations could overwhelm smaller entities, affecting their competitiveness and possibly leading to market withdrawal.

Ofcom's Stance and Reddit's Position

Last week, Ofcom indicated that platforms like Reddit, which is used by 37% of the UK population according to the regulator's research, would be subject to the most stringent parts of the Online Safety Act. This Act aims to protect children online and clamp down on illegal activities by imposing stricter conditions on major social networks, including verification requirements and protection of news content. Reddit, with just over 2,000 employees and a reliance on volunteer moderators, voiced concerns that such criteria could impose disproportionate economic, operational, and competitive disadvantages on smaller platforms.

Implications for the Future of Online Space in the UK

The debate over the Online Safety Act's threshold criteria and its impact on competition and innovation continues. Reddit's submission, though written in September last year and published recently, underscores the broader industry concerns about the potential effects of stringent online safety regulations. As Ofcom and UK lawmakers refine the Act's implementation, the conversation around balancing safety with fostering a competitive and innovative online ecosystem remains critical.