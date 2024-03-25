Reddit Stock Soars 30% Amid Bullish Options Debut, Echoes of Meme Stock Mania

The launch of options trading on Reddit (RDDT.N) on Monday not only marked a significant milestone for the social media platform but also ignited a surge in its stock value, reminiscent of the meme stock frenzy that has periodically shaken the market. With around 90,000 Reddit options changing hands and a pronounced lean towards bullish bets, analysts and traders alike are drawing parallels to the viral trading waves that have characterized the past few years of market activity.

Bullish Bets Propel Reddit Shares

After a robust market debut last week, Reddit's introduction of trading options saw its shares on the New York Stock Exchange soar by 30% to $59.80, making it the top percentage gainer for the day. This surge was fueled by a predominance of call options, especially those with strike prices ranging from $50 to $75, indicating a strong investor expectation for the stock to climb even higher. Despite Reddit's historical lack of annual profit since its inception in 2005, the optimistic options activity has contributed significantly to the stock's upward momentum.

Options Trading and Stock Dynamics

The dynamic between options trading and stock prices is complex, with analysts noting that the activity in Reddit's options could have directly influenced its stock rally. The purchasing of call options necessitates that dealers, in turn, buy stock to hedge against potential rises, further fueling the rally. This phenomenon, known in the industry as a "gamma squeeze," has been observed with other meme stocks, such as AMC Entertainment and GameStop, where virally-driven investor sentiment led to substantial price movements. However, some experts caution against drawing too direct a parallel between Reddit's recent performance and past meme stock events, noting differences in the trading landscape and market conditions.