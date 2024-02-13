Red Lion Unveils New Strain Gauge Modules and Protocol Sleds for Enhanced Industrial Automation

Red Lion Releases New Strain Gauge Modules and Protocol Sleds for FlexEdge Platform

Advertisment

February 13, 2024 - In a significant move aimed at enhancing industrial automation, Red Lion, a leading technology provider for industrial organizations, has launched new strain gauge modules and protocol sleds for its FlexEdge Intelligent Edge Automation Platform.

Strain Gauge Modules: Advanced Monitoring and Measurement

The newly introduced strain gauge modules, available in both SSR output and relay output options, offer single loop PID capabilities. These modules are designed to monitor and measure equipment operating in harsh environments, providing accurate and actionable data in real time. They accept signals from load cell, pressure, and torque bridge transducers, making them versatile for various industrial applications.

Advertisment

Remarkably, these modules are easy to install and configure, ensuring minimal disruption to industrial processes. The strain gauge modules are ideal for applications where precise force or weight measurements are critical, such as in manufacturing, material handling, or heavy machinery operations.

Seamless Interface with Protocol Sleds

Red Lion has also introduced protocol sleds that support either the J1939 or CAN protocol, ensuring seamless communication between industrial equipment and the controller environment. These protocol sleds are powered and configured directly from the FlexEdge DA50 or DA70 controller using Red Lion's Crimson software.

Advertisment

The protocol sleds provide a bridge between industrial equipment and the controller environment, enabling efficient data transfer and analysis. This integration allows for more effective monitoring and control of industrial processes, leading to improved operational performance and reduced downtime.

Enhancing Data Collection and Value

The new modules aim to make data collection easier, more accurate, and actionable in real time. By providing critical performance data at the operator's fingertips, these modules can help drive additional value out of industrial data.

This move by Red Lion underscores the growing importance of data-driven decision-making in industrial processes. With these new modules, industrial organizations can leverage real-time data to optimize their operations, enhance productivity, and reduce costs.

In summary, Red Lion's new strain gauge modules and protocol sleds offer advanced monitoring and measurement capabilities, seamless integration with industrial equipment, and enhanced data collection and analysis. These innovations are set to transform the industrial automation landscape, empowering organizations to harness the full potential of their data.