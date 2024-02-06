Red Hat Unveils JBoss EAP 8: Streamlining Application Modernization

Red Hat, a global leader in open-source solutions, has unveiled the JBoss Enterprise Application Platform (JBoss EAP) 8, a state-of-the-art platform designed to streamline application modernization for enterprises. This new toolset is geared to support the full spectrum of enterprise Java application development, ensuring seamless functionality across multiple environments, including on-premise, virtual environments, and hybrid clouds.

Embracing Jakarta EE 10 Compatibility

JBoss EAP 8 introduces compatibility with Jakarta EE 10, a robust enterprise platform for Java applications. This compatibility paves the way for significant security enhancements and the provision of improved cloud workflow tools, enabling developers to build and manage applications more efficiently and securely.

Optimizing Application Development and Deployment

The platform's principal aim is to optimize application development and deployment across diverse environments. A recent survey conducted by 451 Research reveals that a majority of organizations plan to ramp up spending on application modernization, regardless of the prevailing economic conditions. This suggests that modernization is a persistent priority for businesses, and JBoss EAP 8 is poised to facilitate this vital process.

Modular Architecture for Efficient Resource Utilization

JBoss EAP 8 boasts a modular architecture that allows for efficient resource utilization. This feature renders the platform suitable for environments such as Red Hat OpenShift. As a result, developers are promised improved productivity, reduced operational overhead, and eased modernization efforts. Existing customers can now leverage a simplified migration path from earlier releases or other Jakarta EE platforms and continue to receive support for their applications on cloud-native platforms such as Red Hat OpenShift.