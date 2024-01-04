en English
South Korea

RebuilderAI Triumphs at CES 2024 with Innovative 3D Content Creation Solution

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:39 pm EST
RebuilderAI, a trailblazing 3D technology startup, has garnered the prestigious Innovation Award at CES 2024. The company clinched the honor in the Mobile Devices & Apps category for its groundbreaking mobile-based 3D content creation solution, VRIN 3D.

Driving Innovation in 3D Technology

Under the visionary leadership of CEO Junghyeon Kim, RebuilderAI is at the forefront of 3D Reconstruction and Generative AI technology. The firm’s pioneering solution, VRIN 3D, enables users to generate 3D content using their smartphones. The technology transforms real-world objects into 3D images, eliminating the need for traditional, costly scanning devices.

Acknowledgment and Support from Industry Titans

The startup has attracted substantial investment from major industry players including Naver D2 Startup Factory, KB Investment, and INOX. It has also been part of esteemed corporate incubation programs such as Samsung’s C-Lab and CJ O-Ventus. These endorsements reflect the company’s innovative approach and potential to revolutionize the 3D content market.

Collaborating for Expanded Capabilities

RebuilderAI’s collaboration with Lotte Caliverse through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) presents further opportunities. The partnership will enable the production of 3D content in Caliverse, extending the reach and application of RebuilderAI’s technology.

Future Prospects and Impact

Since its launch in October 2023, VRIN 3D has seen a surge in collaborations and received positive feedback, particularly after an update that enhanced the quality and automated the creation process. Looking ahead, CEO Junghyeon Kim is optimistic about the company’s future in the expanding 3D contents market. He plans to steer the company to lead in the 3D reconstruction space through continuous technological advancements. Aimed at simplifying the creation of 3D models for both commercial and individual use, RebuilderAI harbors future plans to extend services to the B2C market.

South Korea Tech
BNN Correspondents

