Rebirth of an Icon: Yema's Superman Slim CMM.20 Dive Watch

Rebirth of an Icon: Yema Unveils the Superman Slim CMM.20

In the world of horology, the resurgence of once-dormant brands often sparks anticipation and curiosity. Yema, a French watchmaker with roots dating back to 1948, has reignited this excitement with the release of its latest offering – the Superman Slim CMM.20. This dive watch, powered by an in-house micro-rotor automatic movement, marks a significant milestone in Yema's journey.

A Rare Movement in the Depths

The heart of the Superman Slim CMM.20 lies in its micro-rotor movement, a rare find in the world of dive watches. This intricate mechanism, usually reserved for high-end luxury timepieces, delivers an impressive 70-hour power reserve while maintaining a slim profile. The watch remains a robust companion for underwater explorations, boasting 300m water resistance and a 39mm stainless steel case that stands at a mere 11.95mm in thickness.

Revisiting a Classic Design

Yema's designers have taken careful steps to preserve the heritage of the iconic Superman model while infusing modern aesthetics. The timepiece features a redesigned case and handset, paired with an enamel lacquered dial available in black or blue. Super LumiNova indices ensure optimal visibility in dark conditions.

The Evolution of a Tool Watch

True to Yema's legacy of crafting tool watches for diving professionals, the Superman Slim CMM.20 stays true to its origins. The revamped Yema Scales steel bracelet, inspired by the brand's offerings from the 1960s, completes the watch's refined look. The bracelet, along with the sapphire bezel insert and slimmed-down profile, contributes to the watch's sleek and elegant appearance.

Priced at EUR 2,490 or USD 2,490, the Superman Slim CMM.20 is now available for pre-order, with deliveries expected to begin in May 2024. As Yema continues to make waves in the watch industry, the Superman Slim CMM.20 serves as a testament to the brand's commitment to innovation, craftsmanship, and paying homage to its storied past.