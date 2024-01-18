Rearm: The Croatian Startup Transforming Digital Transformation

In a world that thrives on digital solutions, the Croatian startup Rearm is revolutionizing the landscape with their cutting-edge platform designed to enable the automatic creation of business applications for non-programmers. Their innovative approach leverages the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and low-code/no-code technologies to simplify and accelerate digital transformation processes.

Revolutionizing Digital Transformation

Co-founded by Josip Ivković and Ena Fuzul, Rearm has been committed to developing their own products from the get-go. Their focus has always been on providing simple solutions to complex problems in digitization. Their platform is currently in the testing phase and has garnered significant attention. In fact, NovacHR, a prominent tech platform, has included Rearm in their list of TOP 10 AI startups to watch in 2024.

Award-Winning Innovation

Further testament to the startup’s potential, Rearm emerged victorious in a startup competition at Croatia’s largest AI conference, AI2Future. Their unique blend of AI and low-code/no-code technologies to facilitate digital transformation impressed not only the judges but also the investors. The platform’s capabilities have also attracted international interest. The Canadian biotech startup Loon integrated Rearm’s technology into its operations to automate clinical research, showcasing the platform’s versatility.

Impressive Growth and Future Prospects

The company’s growth has been nothing short of impressive, with a revenue increase of 98.3% and a net profit growth of 36.9% in 2022. As the digital world continues to evolve, the need for platforms like Rearm’s will only increase. With its market release on the horizon, the startup’s vision and efforts are set to aid many companies in their digital endeavors, potentially sparking a new era of digital transformation.