en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

realme Commemorates 5th Anniversary with a Strategic Shift Towards ‘Brand-Oriented’ Approach

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:20 am EST
realme Commemorates 5th Anniversary with a Strategic Shift Towards ‘Brand-Oriented’ Approach

Marking a significant milestone, realme, the global smartphone brand, celebrated its fifth anniversary in 2023, reaching the phenomenal landmark of shipping 200 million smartphones worldwide. The firm has extended its reach, spreading its distribution network across 50,000 stores and registering a user base of over 70 million in India alone.

Transitioning to a ‘Brand-Oriented’ Strategy

As realme embarks on its journey for the next five years, it sets its sights on transitioning from an “opportunity-oriented” focus to a more “brand-oriented” one. This strategic shift is encapsulated in its brand new slogan, ‘Make it real.’ This phrase signifies a more profound connection with young users and a pledge to continually surpass their expectations with cutting-edge technology.

Aiming for a Youth-Centric Approach

Sky Li, the Founder and CEO of realme, underscored the company’s commitment to being a tech trendsetter that stays in sync with the youth’s needs and aspirations. He stated, “Realme is committed to delivering the latest technology to its users and aims to be a tech brand that truly resonates with young individuals.”

Aligning Brand Identity with Mission

Accentuating its commitment to its young user base, realme has redefined its mission statement and refined its logo to align with this youth-centric strategy. The focus is on understanding and incorporating the insights of young users into the brand’s evolution. The company has significant plans for the future, including collaborations with over 30 top tech firms and a substantial increase in R&D investments by 470%, demonstrating its ambition to turn the dreams of its young users into reality.

0
Business India Tech
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Bank of Russia Revolutionizes Fast Payment System With Free Transfers and Cashback

By BNN Correspondents

Dubai Brews Up a Storm with World of Coffee 2024 Event

By Hadeel Hashem

West Midlands Businesses Optimistic for 2024, Focus on Productivity: Lloyds Bank Study

By BNN Correspondents

realme Celebrates Milestones, Announces Strategic Shift and New Vision 'Make it real'

By Dil Bar Irshad

Indian Businessman Accused of Impersonating CIA Operative in Internati ...
@Business · 49 seconds
Indian Businessman Accused of Impersonating CIA Operative in Internati ...
heart comment 0
NIRAS Group Acquires Lorien Engineering Solutions in Strategic Move

By Dil Bar Irshad

NIRAS Group Acquires Lorien Engineering Solutions in Strategic Move
HyugaLife Secures $1 Million Investment to Bolster Product and Tech Infrastructure

By Dil Bar Irshad

HyugaLife Secures $1 Million Investment to Bolster Product and Tech Infrastructure
New Wave of Business Incorporations Energizes Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties

By Ebenezer Mensah

New Wave of Business Incorporations Energizes Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties
MAEDEN: Pioneering the Future of Smart Apparel with Dynamic Conductors

By Rafia Tasleem

MAEDEN: Pioneering the Future of Smart Apparel with Dynamic Conductors
Latest Headlines
World News
Key Board Meetings Kickstart 2024: A Look at January's Scheduled Gatherings
42 seconds
Key Board Meetings Kickstart 2024: A Look at January's Scheduled Gatherings
Supreme Court to Hear Mahua Moitra's Plea Over Lok Sabha Expulsion
48 seconds
Supreme Court to Hear Mahua Moitra's Plea Over Lok Sabha Expulsion
Formula 1's Power Play: Red Bull Racing's In-house Engine Development and Honda's Return
48 seconds
Formula 1's Power Play: Red Bull Racing's In-house Engine Development and Honda's Return
Dr. Dana Blumberg: Beyond Medicine, A Story of Love and Philanthropy
49 seconds
Dr. Dana Blumberg: Beyond Medicine, A Story of Love and Philanthropy
HyugaLife Secures $1 Million Investment to Bolster Product and Tech Infrastructure
4 mins
HyugaLife Secures $1 Million Investment to Bolster Product and Tech Infrastructure
Scottish Greens Call for Health Impact Tracking System Amid Climate Crisis
4 mins
Scottish Greens Call for Health Impact Tracking System Amid Climate Crisis
Unprecedented Success: Mahoning County Certifies All Primary Ballot Candidates
4 mins
Unprecedented Success: Mahoning County Certifies All Primary Ballot Candidates
Ryanair CEO's Controversial Suggestion Stirs Debate on Profiling
4 mins
Ryanair CEO's Controversial Suggestion Stirs Debate on Profiling
LaBrae Vikings Triumph Over Windham Bombers in Rescheduled Basketball Match
4 mins
LaBrae Vikings Triumph Over Windham Bombers in Rescheduled Basketball Match
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
14 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
19 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
49 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app