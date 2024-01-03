realme Commemorates 5th Anniversary with a Strategic Shift Towards ‘Brand-Oriented’ Approach

Marking a significant milestone, realme, the global smartphone brand, celebrated its fifth anniversary in 2023, reaching the phenomenal landmark of shipping 200 million smartphones worldwide. The firm has extended its reach, spreading its distribution network across 50,000 stores and registering a user base of over 70 million in India alone.

Transitioning to a ‘Brand-Oriented’ Strategy

As realme embarks on its journey for the next five years, it sets its sights on transitioning from an “opportunity-oriented” focus to a more “brand-oriented” one. This strategic shift is encapsulated in its brand new slogan, ‘Make it real.’ This phrase signifies a more profound connection with young users and a pledge to continually surpass their expectations with cutting-edge technology.

Aiming for a Youth-Centric Approach

Sky Li, the Founder and CEO of realme, underscored the company’s commitment to being a tech trendsetter that stays in sync with the youth’s needs and aspirations. He stated, “Realme is committed to delivering the latest technology to its users and aims to be a tech brand that truly resonates with young individuals.”

Aligning Brand Identity with Mission

Accentuating its commitment to its young user base, realme has redefined its mission statement and refined its logo to align with this youth-centric strategy. The focus is on understanding and incorporating the insights of young users into the brand’s evolution. The company has significant plans for the future, including collaborations with over 30 top tech firms and a substantial increase in R&D investments by 470%, demonstrating its ambition to turn the dreams of its young users into reality.