Business

realme Celebrates Milestones, Announces Strategic Shift and New Vision ‘Make it real’

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:19 am EST
The smartphone brand, realme, marked a significant milestone in its corporate journey, having shipped 200 million smartphones worldwide, growing its user base to over 70 million in India and extending its distribution network to 50,000 stores. This accomplishment was celebrated as part of realme’s fifth-anniversary celebrations in 2023.

Embracing a Brand-oriented Approach

As a part of its strategic shift, realme announced a transition from being ‘opportunity-oriented’ to ‘brand-oriented.’ The primary objective of this change is to forge a deeper connection with young users and position itself as a leader in the tech industry. The company aims to broaden its reach across various markets while maintaining a clear and consistent strategic direction.

‘Make it real’: A Vision for the Future

Aligned with its new strategy, realme introduced a fresh slogan – ‘Make it real.’ This statement encapsulates the brand’s commitment to exceeding young users’ expectations by delivering transformative technology experiences. The slogan serves as a testament to realme’s intention to turn the dreams of its users into reality.

Investing in Innovation and Collaboration

Committed to its vision, realme is set to increase its R&D investments by a staggering 470 percent. The company is also planning to collaborate with over 30 leading tech firms. These partnerships aim to integrate valuable user insights into brand and product development, ensuring a comprehensive brand experience for its users.

Enhancing Brand Identity

As a part of its brand-oriented approach, realme has refined its logo to better echo its technological focus. The revised logo symbolizes the company’s dedication to resonating with the dynamic and ambitious nature of young users.

Business India Tech
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

