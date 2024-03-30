Realme 12 Pro+ Review: Luxury Design Meets Mid-Range Power in a Competitive Market

Realme, a brand known for its innovation in the mid-range smartphone segment, recently launched the Realme 12 Pro+, a device that aims to blend luxury design with solid performance. Priced from Rs 29,999 in India, the Realme 12 Pro+ enters a fiercely competitive market, where it not only has to contend with rapidly evolving technology but also with other brands that offer premium features at similar price points. This review delves into whether the Realme 12 Pro+ manages to carve out a niche for itself amidst this cut-throat competition.

Advertisment

Luxury Design and Robust Build

The Realme 12 Pro+ marks a departure from the brand's previous design language, introducing a more sophisticated and less tacky aesthetic. It features a curved edge design, reminiscent of luxury watches, a theme common among BBK Electronics' brands. The phone's rear panel is divided into two sections, one of which sports vegan leather, adding to its premium feel. This design choice not only enhances the phone's grip but also its durability, with the review unit maintaining its pristine condition across various surfaces. Notably, the Realme 12 Pro+ comes with an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, a step up from its predecessor but still trailing behind competitors like the Redmi Note 13 Pro, which boasts an IP68 rating.

Performance and User Experience

Advertisment

At the heart of the Realme 12 Pro+ lies the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, a processor that promises power efficiency without compromising on performance. This, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, ensures a smooth user experience across a wide range of applications. The device runs on Android 14 out of the box, enhanced by Realme UI 5.0, which introduces several new features. One such feature is the Flash Capsule, akin to the Dynamic Island on Apple devices, showcasing Realme's intent to provide a premium user experience. Despite its robust performance, the Realme 12 Pro+ faces stiff competition from devices like the Google Pixel 7a, which recently saw a price cut, making the competition even more intense.

Camera Capabilities and Battery Life

The Realme 12 Pro+ boasts an impressive camera setup, with features that are uncommon in its price range. However, the real test for any smartphone camera is consistency, an area where many mid-range devices falter. The Realme 12 Pro+'s camera performance, especially in varying lighting conditions, will be a critical factor in its success. Additionally, the phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, supported by a 67W charger, striking a balance between battery life and charging speed. This is particularly important in a segment where fast charging and all-day battery life have become table stakes.

The Realme 12 Pro+ emerges as a noteworthy contender in the mid-range smartphone market, offering a blend of luxury design, solid performance, and a competitive price point. Its success, however, will be determined by how well it stands up to the competition, both in terms of features and execution. As the mid-range segment continues to evolve, the Realme 12 Pro+ serves as a reminder of the brand's commitment to innovation and value. Whether it can outshine its rivals remains to be seen, but it certainly sets the stage for an interesting battle in the mid-range market.