Realme 12 Pro+ Battery Test Results: A Mixed Bag

The Realme 12 Pro+, the latest entrant in the competitive smartphone market, has recently undergone a comprehensive battery test to assess its performance. The smartphone, equipped with a robust 5,000 mAh battery, is consistent with its predecessor, the Realme 11 Pro. However, the new model comes with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip, a feature expected to enhance overall efficiency.

Realme 12 Pro+ Battery Performance

The test results shed light on a slightly longer battery life for the Realme 12 Pro+. Improvements were particularly noted in talk time and web browsing durations. Despite these enhancements, the Active Use Score that combines all usage aspects, is only marginally better than its predecessor. This is largely due to the fact that there has been no improvement in video playback time and, more importantly, gaming endurance has actually decreased by over an hour.

Competition Comparison

When put side by side with its competitors, the Realme 12 Pro+ generally outshines in several aspects. It boasts superior performance in talk time, web browsing, and video playback. However, it falls slightly short when it comes to gaming performance, an area where many competitors excel.

Upcoming Review and Testing Conditions

Further insights into the Realme 12 Pro+'s performance, features, and user experience will be provided in an upcoming comprehensive review. It's crucial to mention here that all battery tests by GSMArena are carried out under specific conditions, set at a fixed brightness of 200 nits. This factor could influence the results, making it a vital point to consider when gauging the overall battery performance.