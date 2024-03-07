Realme 12 5G vs 12 Plus 5G: Battle of Specs, Design, and Value for Money

After revising the premium and midrange segments in the early phase of 2024, most smartphone brands have now directed their attention towards the entry-level segments. Carl Pei's Nothing tried a mass-market approach with the Phone (2a) while Xiaomi revised its Redmi Note 13 series to appeal to consumers on a strict budget. Now it's Realme's turn to impress this competitive space and surprisingly, its latest phones for the common man are sparing no effort in grabbing attention. Meet the Realme 12 5G and Realme 12 Plus 5G.

Advertisment

Design and Display: A Visual Feast

Realme has embraced its watch-inspired design philosophy wholeheartedly ever since the Realme 12 Pro series made its debut. As its descendants, the Realme 12 5G and Realme 12 Plus 5G share a similar boxy design with a nicely designed back panel. While the Realme 12 5G settles for a smooth texture on its plastic back, the Realme 12 Plus 5G offers a faux leather finish with bolder design details thereby looking the nicest of the two. Both phones also get you IP54 certification for water and dust ingress protection, which should keep your device safe from light rain showers and sweat. A fingerprint scanner embedded in the power key comes as standard.

Performance and Software: Speed Meets Efficiency

Advertisment

While none of these phones will blow your mind with their performance, it is the Realme 12 Plus 5G that gets the faster MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chip with better CPU and GPU performance. This should not only give an advantage while gaming but also future-proof the phone for upcoming versions of Android OS updates. The Realme 12 5G, on the other hand, gets the slower Dimensity 6100+ chipset. Both devices boot the latest Realme UI 5 based on Android 14, offering several nifty customization features and a Mini Capsule 2.0 that shows live activities, just like Apple's Dynamic Island on the current-gen iPhones.

Camera and Battery: Capturing Moments, Lasting Memories

The Realme 12 5G's double camera system seems unbeatable at first glance, especially with the 108-megapixel image sensor for the primary shooter and the secondary 2-megapixel macro sensor. However, the extra you pay for the Realme 12 Plus 5G gets you upgraded to a superior 50-megapixel Sony LYT 600 image sensor for the primary camera alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. With a 5,000mAh capacity battery, the Realme 12 5G and Realme 12 Plus 5G should offer an entire day's worth of stamina on a full charge. However, Realme restricts buyers of the Realme 12 5G to a mere 45W wired charging solution while Realme 12 Plus 5G users get a much faster 67W wired charging solution.

This is probably the only time the Realme 12 5G gets to have a win over the Realme 12 Plus 5G. Starting at INR 14,999 for its base 6GB/128GB variant, the Realme 12 5G is easier on the pocket. However, if you decide to go for the 8GB/128GB variant, you will have to pay INR 17,999, which puts you within the reach of the Realme 12 Plus 5G.

It isn't surprising to see the Realme 12 Plus 5G lift the trophy in this comparison, given that you get a much nicer user experience for the extra price. With its nicer choice of materials, a faster chipset, a superior camera system, a beautiful OLED display and a 67W charger, the Realme 12 Plus offers a lot more value despite asking an extra INR 4,999 over the standard model. If you can afford to spend the extra, the Realme 12 Plus earns our top recommendation. However, if budget is the key factor, the Realme 12 5G will serve you well despite some of the concerning omissions. It is ideal for someone wanting a basic smartphone experience with some flair.