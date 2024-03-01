RDC and Thermo Fisher Scientific Launch NetDose for Real-Time Radiation Monitoring in North America

Radiation Detection Company (RDC), in a groundbreaking move, has announced its exclusive partnership with Thermo Fisher Scientific, introducing the NetDose digital dosimetry solution to North America's healthcare, dental, and veterinary sectors. On December 29, 2023, this collaboration marked a pivotal moment in radiation safety, promising enhanced efficiency and precision in radiation monitoring.

Revolutionizing Radiation Safety

The advent of NetDose, a digital dosimeter accredited by the National Voluntary Laboratory Accreditation Program (NVLAP Lab Code 600295-0), signals a significant leap forward in the field of radiation safety. Unlike traditional dosimeters, NetDose utilizes Bluetooth technology to provide real-time radiation exposure data, eliminating the cumbersome process of shipping dosimeters for laboratory analysis. Radiation workers and administrators can now access hourly dose readings and generate on-demand dose reports, simplifying compliance and ensuring peace of mind.

Expert Endorsements and Technological Superiority

Ryan Turk, CEO of Radiation Detection Company, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, highlighting the combined expertise of Thermo Fisher's technological innovation and RDC's extensive experience in dosimetry services. Chris Passmore, CTO of RDC, praised NetDose for its exceptional reproducibility, precision, and detection limits below 1 mrem. This technological marvel stands to redefine external radiation dosimetry by providing unprecedented detail in dose data, aiding in exposure assessment and helping Radiation Safety Officers (RSOs) meet their As Low As Reasonably Achievable (ALARA) goals.

Implications for Radiation Safety Practices

This collaboration between RDC and Thermo Fisher Scientific introduces a paradigm shift in how radiation exposure is monitored and managed across North America. By offering real-time data and eliminating logistical challenges associated with traditional dosimetry, NetDose is poised to enhance safety protocols, streamline administrative processes, and contribute to the overall well-being of radiation workers. The technology's potential to provide detailed exposure insights will also play a crucial role in advancing research and development in radiation safety and compliance.

The partnership between RDC and Thermo Fisher Scientific through the launch of NetDose illustrates a significant stride towards modernizing radiation safety practices. By harnessing digital technology, this collaboration not only simplifies compliance and enhances efficiency but also sets a new standard for precision and reliability in radiation monitoring. As this innovative solution is adopted across the healthcare, dental, and veterinary fields, it promises to foster a safer and more informed working environment for radiation professionals across North America.