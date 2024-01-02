en English
Science & Technology

Raspberry Pi Powers Emotive Robotic Cat Animatronic Project

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:25 am EST
A project to create a robotic cat animatronic with emotive capabilities is taking shape, drawing inspiration from Egyptian cat statues and a low-poly aesthetic. This animatronic design hinges on six servos, with three dedicated to head movement, one to the neck, and two for the ears, embodying the essence of life-like movement.

Technological Core of the Project

Driving this project is the Raspberry Pi Zero 2, a compact yet powerful central controller. To aid specific I/O tasks, such as controlling servos, the RP2040 microcontroller plays a vital role. The primary input for the animatronic will be the Camera Module 3 Wide, a wide-angle camera with a broad field of view, making it well-suited for detection tasks.

The Role of Software

The project will adopt a headless approach to conserve memory, leveraging multiple programs for different components of the animatronic’s software. Inter-process communication, possibly utilizing a subscriber/publisher or request/reply message system, will be integral to its operation.

The creator is mulling over the use of the Robot Operating System 2 (ROS2) to facilitate communication between processes. However, ROS2 is conventionally maintained for Ubuntu, presenting potential challenges for implementation on other operating systems. A possible alternative is ZeroMQ, which can also enable message passing between processes, albeit with concerns about excessive writes to flash storage.

Origins and Applications of Raspberry Pi

The Raspberry Pi, a series of small single-board computers developed in the United Kingdom, forms the technological backbone of this project. Since its inception in 2013, the Raspberry Pi Foundation and Raspberry Pi Ltd have supported its development. Originally intended to promote basic computer science education in schools, the Raspberry Pi has found diverse applications, including robotics and weather monitoring.

The latest model, Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W, uses the RP3A0 AU SiP design with a 64-bit quad-core ARM Cortex A53 processor clocked at 1 GHz and 512 MB RAM, demonstrating its robust capabilities and potential for various applications.

Science & Technology Tech
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

