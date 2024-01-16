Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5: A New Chapter in Technological Progression

Turning the page of innovation, the Raspberry Pi Foundation has signaled its intentions to broaden its product portfolio with the upcoming launch of the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 (CM5). Set to make its debut in 2024, the CM5 is the latest creation from the innovative minds who brought us the Raspberry Pi 5, a product that has already made significant waves in the market with its notable hardware enhancements.

Advertisment

The Raspberry Pi 5: A Game Changer

With its quad-core CPU clocking a speed of approximately 2.4GHz, and a GPU capable of 800MHz, the Raspberry Pi 5 has positioned itself as a force in the industry. Its capability to support newer display technologies has made it a sought-after commodity among tech enthusiasts and casual users alike.

Anticipating the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5

Advertisment

As for the CM5, specific details remain under wraps. However, the product is expected to retain the dual connectors and the 55x40mm form factor that became synonymous with its forerunner, the Compute Module 4 (CM4). The CM4, celebrated for its affordability—starting at a mere $25—and offered a range of configurations including different RAM capacities and optional eMMC flash storage.

A Glimpse into the Future

It's highly anticipated that the CM5 will follow in these footsteps, drawing heavily from the CM4's features while incorporating its own unique enhancements. The forthcoming release has sparked considerable interest among Raspberry Pi devotees and PC hardware customers, all waiting with bated breath for the unveiling of the next chapter in Raspberry Pi's narrative of technological progression.

Adding to the anticipation, Eben Upton, the CEO of Raspberry Pi, confirmed that the CM5 is indeed under development. The Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W and the Compute Module 4 will continue in production until 2028 and 2031, respectively, ensuring that Raspberry Pi fans have plenty to look forward to in the coming years.