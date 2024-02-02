Radix Announces $1 Million XRD Ecosystem Fund for Web3 Developers

The layer-1 smart contract platform, Radix, has unveiled its 25 million XRD Ecosystem Fund, currently pegged at over USD 1 million. The fund is a strategic initiative to fuel the expansion of the Radix developer community, with a special focus on Web3 developers.

Empowering Developers

The Radix Ecosystem Fund aims to provide comprehensive support, tailored to the various stages of project development within the Radix ecosystem. The support extends to a broad spectrum of activities, rewards, and grants, enabling developers to follow their project roadmaps with confidence and ease. The fund underscores Radix's commitment to empowering the diverse community of Web3 developers building on its platform.

Unique initiatives such as the Milestone Rewards and Babylon Booster Grants form the backbone of the Ecosystem Fund. These programs are designed to recognize significant achievements and provide sustained support to teams, especially during the critical testing and launch phases of their projects.

Radix Grants Program and Future Plans

Following the success of its first iteration, Radix is gearing up for the second cohort of the Radix Grants program. More details about the upcoming program are expected to be released later this year. With over USD 1 million in XRD poised for distribution, 2024 is shaping up to be a decisive year for the adoption of the Radix technology stack. The Ecosystem Fund is a testament to Radix's efforts to consolidate early momentum and fast-track the adoption of its innovative technology stack.

Radix’s technology, including Scrypto for developers and the Radix Engine, is designed to provide a superior experience for users and developers in the Web3 and DeFi spaces. By offering a secure asset-oriented programming environment, Radix is setting the stage for a more robust and seamless integration of technology into everyday life.