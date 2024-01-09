en English
Rackspace Technology Launches New Managed Service for AWS

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:47 pm EST
Rackspace Technology, a trailblazer in the field of hybrid multicloud technology solutions, has unveiled a novel managed service named Rackspace Cloud Database Ops (DBOps) for Amazon Web Services (AWS). This service is engineered to help customers to manage their databases on AWS with heightened efficiency, flexibility, and reliability.

Rackspace Cloud DBOps: A Comprehensive Solution for Database Management

The new service incorporates a range of features such as regular health checks, database engineering, performance analysis, and troubleshooting, among others. The advent of this offering is a response to the escalating demand for scalable and secure database solutions, a trend fueled by advancements in AI, the adoption of analytics, and the burgeoning production of data from IoT devices.

Cementing the Collaboration with AWS

The association between Rackspace and AWS is not new; it has been solidified over time through their mutual efforts in resolving intricate cloud challenges for customers. This collaboration is underlined by Rackspace’s more than 2,200 AWS certifications and 16 AWS competencies. The introduction of Rackspace Cloud DBOps further exemplifies this fruitful partnership.

Rackspace Technology’s Pivotal Role in Cloud Services

The role of Rackspace Technology in the cloud services industry transcends the mere provision of services. It extends to designing, building, and operating cloud environments across diverse technology platforms and deployment models. The company’s focus is on aiding customers in modernizing applications, creating new products, and embracing novel technologies.

The launch of Rackspace Cloud DBOps is a testament to this commitment. The service not only simplifies the management of cloud-native development and application deployment but also allows organizations to concentrate on developing strategic business applications. It provides ongoing operations and support for application deployments, thereby reducing operational overhead and complexities. Furthermore, it offers a comprehensive application platform for building cloud-native applications in hybrid and multicloud environments, thereby delivering a consistent experience across major public cloud providers.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

