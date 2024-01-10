en English
Start-ups

Rabbit Unveils Innovative Virtual Assistant R1 at CES 2024

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:18 pm EST
At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, Rabbit, a burgeoning tech startup, unveiled its first product, the R1, a virtual assistant device, marking a departure from the current smart device landscape. The R1, an intriguing blend of technology and design, stands out as a bright orange square complete with a 2.88-inch touchscreen, scroll wheel, built-in microphones, speaker, and a 360-degree rotatable camera.

The Push-to-Talk Innovation

Striving for streamlined interaction and minimal distraction, Rabbit has designed the R1 with a ‘Push-to-Talk’ button. This innovation activates the Rabbit OS, the device’s operating system, to listen and respond to user commands. The Rabbit OS is built on the Large Action Model (LAM), a unique functionality that enables the device to interact with user interfaces and execute tasks, independent of APIs or apps.

Learning User Actions

One of the standout features of the R1 is its ability to learn user actions and replicate them. Once the user performs an action, the device learns and can repeat the same, thus widening its range of tasks. It can book services, suggest recipes, and perform various other tasks, making it a practical and versatile assistant. The device’s camera, which only activates when needed, serves as an additional privacy feature.

Rabbit’s CEO Demonstrates R1’s Capability

In a live demonstration, Rabbit’s CEO presented the device’s capabilities by allowing it to analyze the contents of a refrigerator and suggest a low-calorie recipe. The R1, priced at $199, is currently available for pre-order and is expected to start shipping by March or April. However, questions surrounding its battery life and the ease of user training persist.

The CES 2024 is progressing, with live updates continuously rolling out, promising more exciting tech revelations to come.

0
Start-ups Tech
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

