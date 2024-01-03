Quintauris: A New Rival to ARM in the Realm of RISC-V Hardware and AI Architectures

A seismic shift is underway in the world of hardware and AI architectures, taking form in the birth of Quintauris, a new European venture. Established in August 2023, Quintauris sets its sights on the burgeoning field of RISC-V, positioning itself as a formidable contender to industry heavyweight, ARM.

Leadership with a Rich Industry Background

At the helm of Quintauris is Alexander Kocher, appointed CEO in December 2023. Kocher brings to the table a trove of experience in the automotive software sector, having held the reigns of Elektrobit as CEO and played pivotal roles at Wind River, Continental, Siemens, and Infineon.

A Vision for the Future of RISC-V

Quintauris aims to fast-track the integration of open-source RISC-V architecture across industries, beginning with its initial focus area—the automotive sector. The company’s blueprint extends to mobile and IoT devices in the future. A significant part of Quintauris’ strategy is to provide reference architectures and facilitate the formation of industry standards.

Aligning with RISC-V Ecosystem

Quintauris is aligning its mission with the RISC-V Software Ecosystem (RISE) project, an initiative aimed at expediting the development of software for RISC-V cores running on high-level operating systems. As stated on its website, Quintauris is committed to fostering global adoption of RISC-V by catalyzing the development of next-generation hardware.

A Period of Realignment for Open-source Hardware

This development arrives at a time of flux for the open-source hardware business. SiFive, another company in the RISC-V space, recently announced layoffs of 20 percent of its staff, signaling a period of realignment in the industry.