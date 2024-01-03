en English
Automotive

Quintauris: A New Rival to ARM in the Realm of RISC-V Hardware and AI Architectures

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:18 pm EST
Quintauris: A New Rival to ARM in the Realm of RISC-V Hardware and AI Architectures

A seismic shift is underway in the world of hardware and AI architectures, taking form in the birth of Quintauris, a new European venture. Established in August 2023, Quintauris sets its sights on the burgeoning field of RISC-V, positioning itself as a formidable contender to industry heavyweight, ARM.

Leadership with a Rich Industry Background

At the helm of Quintauris is Alexander Kocher, appointed CEO in December 2023. Kocher brings to the table a trove of experience in the automotive software sector, having held the reigns of Elektrobit as CEO and played pivotal roles at Wind River, Continental, Siemens, and Infineon.

A Vision for the Future of RISC-V

Quintauris aims to fast-track the integration of open-source RISC-V architecture across industries, beginning with its initial focus area—the automotive sector. The company’s blueprint extends to mobile and IoT devices in the future. A significant part of Quintauris’ strategy is to provide reference architectures and facilitate the formation of industry standards.

Aligning with RISC-V Ecosystem

Quintauris is aligning its mission with the RISC-V Software Ecosystem (RISE) project, an initiative aimed at expediting the development of software for RISC-V cores running on high-level operating systems. As stated on its website, Quintauris is committed to fostering global adoption of RISC-V by catalyzing the development of next-generation hardware.

A Period of Realignment for Open-source Hardware

This development arrives at a time of flux for the open-source hardware business. SiFive, another company in the RISC-V space, recently announced layoffs of 20 percent of its staff, signaling a period of realignment in the industry.

Automotive Europe Tech
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

