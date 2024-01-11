en English
Quectel’s New IoT Module Certified for Use on Skylo’s Network

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:55 am EST
In a pivotal development, Quectel Wireless Solutions, a forerunner in the IoT sector, has unveiled that its latest product, the CC660D-LS module, received certification for operation on Skylo’s network. Skylo, a dominant non-terrestrial network (NTN) service provider, offers comprehensive satellite connectivity. The CC660D-LS module is crafted for reliable two-way satellite communication, supporting a multitude of connectivity options such as L-band, S-band, and Band 23. It’s also primed to support 3GPP Release 17 IoT-NTN connections.

Revolutionizing Remote Connectivity

The CC660D-LS module is set to play a crucial role in IoT applications based in remote areas, delivering secure and dependable data transmission. The certification process with Skylo entailed rigorous testing to ascertain quality and performance standards. Quectel’s module, with its high adaptability, is expected to find broad application in areas such as asset tracking and fleet management.

Securing IoT Connectivity

Security has been a prime focus for Quectel. The CC660D-LS module incorporates industry-standard practices and addresses vulnerabilities to ensure robust protection. In addition to this, Quectel offers antennas and pre-certification services aimed at assisting IoT developers in reducing costs and accelerating time-to-market for their devices. This commitment to security is a significant part of Quectel’s strategy, ensuring the integrity of its devices and the data they transmit.

Expanding Global IoT Capabilities

The collaboration between Quectel and Skylo signifies a significant stride towards expanding IoT capabilities on a global scale. The CC660D-LS module, with its low power usage and compact form, serves as an ideal solution for long-lasting satellite connectivity in IoT devices. This partnership is expected to catalyze a new era of satellite-based IoT connectivity, transforming IoT applications and user experiences worldwide.

Tech
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

