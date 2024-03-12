Quantistry Nets €3M from Ananda Impact Ventures for Sustainable Material Innovations

Quantistry, a leading innovator in chemical simulations, has secured a €3 million funding injection led by Ananda Impact Ventures. This substantial financial boost, supported by co-investors Chemovator, IBB Ventures, and a Family Office, aims to accelerate the company's quest to revolutionize chemical research and development (R&D) through its advanced Quantum and AI-powered cloud-native simulation platform, thereby promoting the discovery of new, sustainable materials across various industries.

Innovating R&D Through Quantum and AI

At the heart of Quantistry's mission is its comprehensive computational platform, which merges quantum computing, physics-based simulations, and machine learning to overcome the traditional hurdles of industrial R&D such as high costs, fragmented expertise, and slow pace of innovation. By harnessing the power of quantum-based simulations and AI, Quantistry's cloud-native tool significantly enhances the optimization, discovery, and design of innovative materials, offering a sustainable solution to industries in dire need of greener alternatives.

A Vision for the Future

Quantistry's approach arrives at a crucial time when the global push towards sustainability is stronger than ever. The company’s technology is set to make a significant impact by facilitating the rapid testing and development of new materials crucial for applications ranging from next-gen batteries and polymers to alloys and carbon capture technologies. With a focus on sustainability and efficiency, Quantistry is poised to empower industry leaders worldwide in meeting the challenges of today through innovative Quantum and AI-based solutions.

Partnerships Driving Progress

Marcel Quennet, CEO of Quantistry, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration with Ananda Impact Ventures, Chemovator, and IBB Ventures, highlighting their combined efforts to democratize revolutionary simulation technology for a greener future. Alina Bassi, Investment Manager at Ananda Impact Ventures, underscored the importance of Quantistry's role in developing sustainable materials through quantum chemistry and AI. This partnership not only brings financial support but also a wealth of knowledge and networks from the chemical industry, contributing significantly to Quantistry's growth and impact.

The investment in Quantistry by such esteemed partners signifies a strong belief in the company's vision and its potential to redefine the landscape of chemical R&D and material science. As industries worldwide strive for sustainability, the innovations from Quantistry could pave the way for more efficient, green solutions, marking a new era in the discovery and development of sustainable materials.