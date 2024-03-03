Quantexa Expands Advisory Board with Former INTERPOL President Boon Hui Khoo Amid APAC Growth

Quantexa, a leading Decision Intelligence (DI) solutions provider, has announced the addition of Boon Hui Khoo, former INTERPOL President and Senior Deputy Secretary for the Singapore Ministry of Home Affairs, to its Advisory Board. This move signifies a strategic bolstering of the company's expertise in global security and law enforcement, crucial for its expansion in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

Following a successful $129 million Series E funding round and a commitment to invest $155M in the global AI industry, Quantexa's appointment of Khoo comes at a critical juncture. The company aims to leverage his extensive public sector experience to enhance government agency engagements in Singapore and across APAC, aligning with its regional growth strategy and tapping into significant market opportunities.

Strategic Expansion in APAC

Quantexa's focus on APAC is underscored by its recent operational expansions, including new offices in Singapore and Tokyo. These moves are part of a broader strategy to capitalize on the region's dynamic economic growth and digital transformation. The company's decision to strengthen its Advisory Board with Khoo's appointment is a testament to its commitment to addressing the unique challenges and opportunities in APAC, particularly in combating financial crime and enhancing cybersecurity.

Boon Hui Khoo's Role and Experience

With a distinguished career spanning public service and global security, Khoo brings invaluable insights to Quantexa's Advisory Board. His expertise in policing, financial crime, and cybersecurity, honed over a decade of strategic advisory roles, will be instrumental in guiding Quantexa's endeavors in the public sector. As the company seeks to extend its decision intelligence technology to more clients in the region, Khoo's experience will be pivotal in shaping effective data utilization strategies for optimizing and protecting organizations.

Quantexa's Market Ambitions and AI Advancements

Quantexa's ambition to expand its footprint in the government sector aligns with its broader mission to harness AI for decision intelligence. The company's platform offers a contextual, connected view of data, enabling organizations to uncover hidden risks and discover new opportunities. With Khoo on board, Quantexa is poised to enhance its AI-enabled solutions, furthering its impact on operational performance and analytical model resolution in combating financial crime, risk, fraud, and ensuring security.

The strategic addition of Boon Hui Khoo to Quantexa's Advisory Board marks a significant milestone in the company's APAC expansion and global growth strategy. His deep expertise in law enforcement and cybersecurity, combined with Quantexa's cutting-edge AI technology, sets the stage for innovative solutions to some of the most pressing challenges in data optimization and organizational protection. As Quantexa continues to evolve and adapt to the needs of its clients, the insights and experience of its Advisory Board members will be crucial in navigating the complex landscape of global security and decision intelligence.