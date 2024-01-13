Qualcomm Innovates Automotive Technology: A Vision of Vehicles as ‘A Computer on Wheels’

In a recent turn of events at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon unveiled the company’s ambitious plans to revolutionize automotive technology. The digital transformation of vehicles, according to Amon, will see them evolve into ‘a computer on wheels’, with an emphasis on advanced on-device AI capabilities set for release in 2024.

Qualcomm Ventures into Automotive AI

Qualcomm’s leap into automotive technology is characterized by a vision of vehicles that offer immersive user experiences. The company is placing significant focus on the integration of generative AI into cars, aiming to create personalized experiences for drivers. In this future, cars will not just be a means of transport but will engage in conversations, set reminders, and act as a digital assistant.

The goal is for cars to become more intuitive and adapt to individual users’ preferences and habits, thereby improving the overall driving and ownership experience. Amon’s announcement reflects Qualcomm’s broader ambitions in the automotive AI space, as vehicles are expected to incorporate more sophisticated technology to become more connected and responsive to their users.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Digital Chassis

At CES, Qualcomm highlighted its Snapdragon Digital Chassis, a platform designed to provide customized AI experiences in vehicles. In addition to this, Qualcomm announced its acquisition of Autotalks, a chipset provider for V2X technology, for a rumored $350 million. This acquisition is aimed at accelerating the development and adoption of V2X solutions to improve traffic efficiency and enhance driver and road user safety.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Digital Chassis solutions are already in over 350 million vehicles on the road. The company plans to maintain this momentum with a full suite of products for next-generation GenAI-enabled digital cockpits, connected car technologies, connected services, advanced driver assistance, and automated driving systems.

Co-Innovation with AWS

Qualcomm also showcased its co-innovation with AWS to advance software-defined mobility. The collaboration is expected to drive progress in the micro-mobility and motorized vehicle segments. Furthermore, Qualcomm and Robert Bosch GmbH introduced the automotive industry’s first central vehicle computer capable of running infotainment and advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) functionalities on one single system-on-chip (SoC). The collaboration aims to bring more ADAS functions into vehicles with a cost-effective solution, including the entry-level and mid-range segment.

In summary, Qualcomm’s vision for the future of automotive technology is a clear indication that the company is committed to leading the industry towards a more connected and intuitive driving experience. With the integration of advanced AI capabilities and the focus on personalization, the future of vehicles as ‘a computer on wheels’ seems closer than ever.