en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

Qualcomm Innovates Automotive Technology: A Vision of Vehicles as ‘A Computer on Wheels’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:20 am EST
Qualcomm Innovates Automotive Technology: A Vision of Vehicles as ‘A Computer on Wheels’

In a recent turn of events at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon unveiled the company’s ambitious plans to revolutionize automotive technology. The digital transformation of vehicles, according to Amon, will see them evolve into ‘a computer on wheels’, with an emphasis on advanced on-device AI capabilities set for release in 2024.

Qualcomm Ventures into Automotive AI

Qualcomm’s leap into automotive technology is characterized by a vision of vehicles that offer immersive user experiences. The company is placing significant focus on the integration of generative AI into cars, aiming to create personalized experiences for drivers. In this future, cars will not just be a means of transport but will engage in conversations, set reminders, and act as a digital assistant.

The goal is for cars to become more intuitive and adapt to individual users’ preferences and habits, thereby improving the overall driving and ownership experience. Amon’s announcement reflects Qualcomm’s broader ambitions in the automotive AI space, as vehicles are expected to incorporate more sophisticated technology to become more connected and responsive to their users.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Digital Chassis

At CES, Qualcomm highlighted its Snapdragon Digital Chassis, a platform designed to provide customized AI experiences in vehicles. In addition to this, Qualcomm announced its acquisition of Autotalks, a chipset provider for V2X technology, for a rumored $350 million. This acquisition is aimed at accelerating the development and adoption of V2X solutions to improve traffic efficiency and enhance driver and road user safety.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Digital Chassis solutions are already in over 350 million vehicles on the road. The company plans to maintain this momentum with a full suite of products for next-generation GenAI-enabled digital cockpits, connected car technologies, connected services, advanced driver assistance, and automated driving systems.

Co-Innovation with AWS

Qualcomm also showcased its co-innovation with AWS to advance software-defined mobility. The collaboration is expected to drive progress in the micro-mobility and motorized vehicle segments. Furthermore, Qualcomm and Robert Bosch GmbH introduced the automotive industry’s first central vehicle computer capable of running infotainment and advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) functionalities on one single system-on-chip (SoC). The collaboration aims to bring more ADAS functions into vehicles with a cost-effective solution, including the entry-level and mid-range segment.

In summary, Qualcomm’s vision for the future of automotive technology is a clear indication that the company is committed to leading the industry towards a more connected and intuitive driving experience. With the integration of advanced AI capabilities and the focus on personalization, the future of vehicles as ‘a computer on wheels’ seems closer than ever.

0
AI & ML Automotive Tech
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

AI & ML

See more
35 mins ago
World Economic Forum Report Flags Cyber Crime and AI as Emerging Global Risks
In a world where technological progress and imminent threats interlace, the World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report 2024 has identified cyber crime and artificial intelligence (AI) as significant global risks. These concerns, coupled with environmental risks and misinformation, have painted a complex landscape of global vulnerabilities. The report’s findings are based on the insights of
World Economic Forum Report Flags Cyber Crime and AI as Emerging Global Risks
Motley Fool Podcast Dives into Tech Trends from CES: AI, Spatial Computing, and Future Displays
4 hours ago
Motley Fool Podcast Dives into Tech Trends from CES: AI, Spatial Computing, and Future Displays
Revolutionizing Fashion: Workout Apparel Innovation and Barbie-Themed Collection
4 hours ago
Revolutionizing Fashion: Workout Apparel Innovation and Barbie-Themed Collection
AI-Powered Barista Stirs Up Latte Art and Job Security Concerns
58 mins ago
AI-Powered Barista Stirs Up Latte Art and Job Security Concerns
DOE Awards $7.6 Million to GSU to Study AI Chatbots' Impact on College-Level Courses
2 hours ago
DOE Awards $7.6 Million to GSU to Study AI Chatbots' Impact on College-Level Courses
Abode Systems Unveils AI-Powered Edge Camera with Unrivaled Range and Battery Life
3 hours ago
Abode Systems Unveils AI-Powered Edge Camera with Unrivaled Range and Battery Life
Latest Headlines
World News
Unveiling Sex-Specific Neurobiological Changes in Major Depressive Disorder
46 seconds
Unveiling Sex-Specific Neurobiological Changes in Major Depressive Disorder
Maintaining Eye Health: Unpacking Essential Daily Habits
48 seconds
Maintaining Eye Health: Unpacking Essential Daily Habits
Michigan Hockey Triumphs as World Junior Champions Reunite
1 min
Michigan Hockey Triumphs as World Junior Champions Reunite
Funding Crisis Threatens Medical Services in Zimbabwe's Hospitals
1 min
Funding Crisis Threatens Medical Services in Zimbabwe's Hospitals
Undeclared Milk Allergen Triggers Major Recall of New Zealand's Yogurt Snack
2 mins
Undeclared Milk Allergen Triggers Major Recall of New Zealand's Yogurt Snack
Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Booked Over Alleged Inflammatory Remarks
2 mins
Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Booked Over Alleged Inflammatory Remarks
The Symphony of Charter Change: A Closer Look at the Philippines' Political Orchestra
2 mins
The Symphony of Charter Change: A Closer Look at the Philippines' Political Orchestra
Reading FC Fans Protest Against Club Owner in Pitch Invasion
3 mins
Reading FC Fans Protest Against Club Owner in Pitch Invasion
Pittsburgh Steelers Lead in On-Field Fines for the 2023-24 NFL Season
3 mins
Pittsburgh Steelers Lead in On-Field Fines for the 2023-24 NFL Season
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
31 mins
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
1 hour
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
1 hour
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
4 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
8 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app