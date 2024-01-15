Qualcomm Fuels Growth of India’s Semiconductor Industry with Significant Investment

US-based tech giant, Qualcomm, is charting a course to bolster India’s burgeoning semiconductor industry. The company’s initiatives extend assistance to large and mid-size enterprises, facilitating them in establishing semiconductor units within the nation. Qualcomm India has positioned this undertaking as one of its top priorities for 2024, marking a significant investment in the country’s tech development.

Boosting India’s Tech Landscape

Savi Soin, the president of Qualcomm India, underscored the company’s instrumental role in spurring the semiconductor ecosystem. Qualcomm’s global scale and expertise are being leveraged to drive growth in this critical sector. The company has initiated collaborations with the Indian government and Tata Group for local packaging of its new PC chip, reflecting a solid commitment to India’s technological advancement.

A Significant Investment

Qualcomm has announced the establishment of a new design center in Chennai, with a planned expenditure of Rs 177.27 crore. Expected to create job opportunities for up to 1,600 professionals, the center will focus on the development of Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity products. However, Qualcomm’s expansion blueprint extends beyond Chennai, with investments also earmarked for Noida, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

Engaging with Startups

As part of its growth strategy, Qualcomm is delving into the Indian startup ecosystem. Through Qualcomm Ventures and other teams, the company is offering mentorship, guidance, technology support, and capital to nascent businesses. This engagement is expected to foster innovation and stimulate overall growth within the tech industry.

Contributing to Global Tech Efforts

Qualcomm India is also pitching into worldwide efforts in the realms of 6G and next-generation satellite communications (satcom). The company’s engineering teams in India are playing a pivotal role in standardizing these technologies. Moreover, Qualcomm is developing and testing 5G use cases specific to India, such as worker safety and 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), in a bid to connect remote areas. The company’s backing for non-terrestrial network (NTN) solutions illustrates its readiness to join hands with satcom players, acknowledging the potential of satcom in emergency communications and service in challenging geographic locations in India.

Furthermore, two Indian states – Tamil Nadu and Gujarat – have become attractive destinations for semiconductor investments. Qualcomm, Pegatron, and VinFast have all chosen Tamil Nadu for their ventures, largely influenced by the state’s Semiconductor and Advanced Electronics Policy 2024, which provides additional subsidies for approved semiconductor projects. On the other hand, Gujarat has secured semiconductor and EV investments from Tata and Suzuki. This underscores the broader trend of India becoming a hub for chip design and manufacturing, further fueled by potential reductions in import tax for handset components in the upcoming budget plan.