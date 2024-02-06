Quadient Receives 'Recommended Solution' Status from Sage for Financial Automation Cloud Services

Quadient, a leader in providing customer connection solutions, has been recognized by Sage, a global powerhouse in accounting and financial technology, as a 'Recommended Solution' for their cloud services, specifically for accounts receivable (AR) and accounts payable (AP). This endorsement has led to Quadient being granted the status of Tech Partner Plus, marking a significant milestone in the partnership between the two companies.

Enhancing Financial Processes with Automation

The recognition of Quadient's solutions by Sage suggests that their offerings can notably enhance the order-to-cash and procure-to-pay processes for Sage Intacct customers and partners. Sage Intacct is renowned for its cloud-native solutions, providing deep financial insights and AI-powered automation. The integration of Quadient's AR and AP automation tools with Sage Intacct's platform aims to deliver innovative solutions that scale with the evolving business needs.

AI and Machine Learning at the Core of Automation

Quadient's AR and AP automation tools are built around the principles of artificial intelligence and machine learning. These tools are designed to predict customer payment behavior and forecast cash flow, thereby enabling businesses to make informed financial decisions. The AR automation provides a comprehensive financial overview with predictive analytics, while the AP automation streamlines invoice and payment management. As a result, these solutions lead to significant reductions in data entry and expedite invoice approvals.

Quadient's Strategic Partnership and Expansion

The strategic partnership between Quadient and Sage reflects Quadient's commitment to integrate its cloud-based automation platform with established application landscapes. This integration is aimed at offering small and mid-sized companies advanced automation solutions with a flexible subscription model and high service reliability. Quadient's expansion in North America and Europe is expected to enable more finance leaders to concentrate on strategic work and further digitization, thereby enhancing both customer and employee experiences.