QCI and Modulus Partner to Optimize Casino Barcelona's Slot Operations

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has embarked on a strategic collaboration with Modulus, a globally renowned provider of casino management solutions. The partnership aims to integrate the QCI Enterprise Platform into Casino Barcelona, a part of the Peralada Group's portfolio.

Integrating Advanced Slot Analytics

The QCI Enterprise Platform, already deployed in over 500 casinos across six countries, offers advanced Slot Analytics capabilities. These capabilities enable data-driven decision-making, an essential asset for casino operators in today's competitive market. The integration at Casino Barcelona signifies a blend of innovation and intelligence, enhancing the casino's revenue potential through optimized slot operations.

As part of the collaboration, Casino Barcelona will amalgamate QCI's platform with its existing SYSTM Casino Management System. This integration aims to optimize slot revenue potential, demonstrating the commitment of both QCI and Modulus to enhancing casino operations through sophisticated technology.

Optimism for the Future

Marc Attal, COO of Modulus, and Dr. Ralph Thomas, CEO of QCI, have both voiced optimism about the potential benefits this collaboration could bring to Casino Barcelona's operations in the European market. With Modulus' software operating in over 40 countries and QCI's platform managing over $24 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, the partnership holds the potential for significant impact.

Dr. Ralph Thomas, a co-founder of QCI, brings to the table his vast experience and numerous contributions to the gaming industry. His accomplishments include authoring several books and articles on gaming, holding numerous patents, and developing business intelligence tools for large-scale casinos. His expertise, combined with the innovative solutions of both QCI and Modulus, promises to bring a new level of sophistication and success to Casino Barcelona.