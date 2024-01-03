en English
Qatar

Qatar’s Ministry of Municipality Advances Smart City Initiatives with Digital Transformation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:35 am EST
Qatar's Ministry of Municipality Advances Smart City Initiatives with Digital Transformation

In a bid to enhance operational efficiency and embrace digital transformation, Qatar’s Ministry of Municipality has embarked on a significant project to install tracking devices in waste management systems. The initiative involves equipping 7,000 waste containers and 1,000 cleaning vehicles with sensors that accurately measure waste levels and relay this data to a centralized management system.

Revolutionizing Waste Management

This innovative technology ensures that waste collection vehicles are dispatched only to containers that are full or have not been serviced for an extended period. This streamlines waste collection and disposal processes, leading to optimized use of resources and potentially significant cost savings. The project, which has reached 90 percent completion, reflects the Ministry’s commitment to digital transformation.

Commitment to Digital Transformation

The Ministry’s commitment to digital transformation is further bolstered by the establishment of the Digital Transformation and Institutional Excellence Committee, led by the Minister of Municipality himself. This committee underscores the priority given to the incorporation of digital technology in public services and governance.

Additionally, the Ministry has undertaken the ambitious task of digitalizing approximately 400 services, with 65 of these services already fully digital and the rest slated for completion in 2024. This digital transformation spans various sectors, including urban planning, agriculture, and public services.

Digital Twin Technology for Infrastructure

As part of this digitalization effort, a comprehensive database using digital twin technology is being developed for all national infrastructure facilities. This game-changing technology provides a virtual replica of physical assets, processes, and systems, and will be made accessible to service and planning agencies via a digital platform.

Next Steps: Waste Sorting at Source

Adding to these advancements, the Ministry has initiated the second phase of the waste sorting at source program. This involves supplying separate containers for recyclable materials and organic waste to households. Initially implemented in Doha, this phase is expected to extend to all households by 2025. Thus, Qatar’s Ministry of Municipality is not only embracing digital transformation but also promoting eco-friendly practices in waste management.

Qatar Tech
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

