en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Tech

Pythian Services Inc. Clinches Google Cloud Specialization

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:51 am EST
Pythian Services Inc. Clinches Google Cloud Specialization

In a significant feat, Pythian Services Inc., a globally recognized data, analytics, and cloud service provider, has successfully clinched the Marketing Analytics – Services Partner Specialization in Google Cloud Partner Advantage. This noteworthy achievement signifies Pythian’s prowess in creating robust marketing analytics solutions powered by Google Cloud technology.

Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

The Google Cloud Partner Advantage program is a platform engineered to link customers with partners exhibiting technical competence and proven success in specialized service areas. Pythian, with its recent accomplishment, has further cemented its position as a reliable partner capable of guiding customers in transitioning from disparate datasets to data-driven marketing strategies.

Stellar Track Record

The journey to this specialization for Pythian has been marked by its groundbreaking work with industry leaders like Stand Out For Good, Transat A.T., and Cascades. These collaborations highlight the company’s dedication to transforming how enterprises harness data for strategic insights and competitive edge.

A Legacy of Excellence

Established in 1997, Pythian offers a wide array of services, ranging from infrastructure modernization to business collaboration. The firm is a Google Cloud Premier Partner and holds multiple specializations, including Data Analytics, Machine Learning. Moreover, it is recognized as a Google Cloud MSP. Having executed thousands of professional and managed services projects in the cloud, Pythian continues to set benchmarks in the industry.

0
Tech
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Tech

See more
2 mins ago
Early Primates Likely Lived in Pairs, New Study Suggests
A groundbreaking study from the University of Zurich has shed new light on the social structures of early primates, suggesting that they were more akin to modern primates than previously believed. The research, published in the renowned journal ‘Pnas,’ contends that many early primates likely lived in pairs, contradicting the long-standing assumption that our ancestors
Early Primates Likely Lived in Pairs, New Study Suggests
2024 Supercar Model: A Sneak Peek into the Future of Luxury Vehicles
5 mins ago
2024 Supercar Model: A Sneak Peek into the Future of Luxury Vehicles
Kinetic Group Acquires Binnops US Technologies, Bolsters Tech Prowess
6 mins ago
Kinetic Group Acquires Binnops US Technologies, Bolsters Tech Prowess
Unmasking the Wolf Eel: A Viral Sensation with Unyielding Bite
4 mins ago
Unmasking the Wolf Eel: A Viral Sensation with Unyielding Bite
Twitch Streamer Knut Suspended for Distracted Driving During Live Stream
4 mins ago
Twitch Streamer Knut Suspended for Distracted Driving During Live Stream
Trade Secrets Disputes Surge in Automotive Industry Amidst EV Boom
4 mins ago
Trade Secrets Disputes Surge in Automotive Industry Amidst EV Boom
Latest Headlines
World News
Fabio Silva Joins Rangers: A Career Revival in Progress
18 seconds
Fabio Silva Joins Rangers: A Career Revival in Progress
Reduced Antibiotic Use in Malaysia's Healthcare Sectors Amid Pandemic: Study
35 seconds
Reduced Antibiotic Use in Malaysia's Healthcare Sectors Amid Pandemic: Study
Roy Hodgson Addresses Crystal Palace's Future Ahead of FA Cup Match
38 seconds
Roy Hodgson Addresses Crystal Palace's Future Ahead of FA Cup Match
Lewis Neilson: The 'Rolls Royce' Defender Shining at Partick Thistle
1 min
Lewis Neilson: The 'Rolls Royce' Defender Shining at Partick Thistle
Assassination of Senior Hamas Leader Stirs Tension in Aroura
2 mins
Assassination of Senior Hamas Leader Stirs Tension in Aroura
Senator Ron Johnson's Conspiracy Theories: Fear-Mongering or Valid Concerns?
2 mins
Senator Ron Johnson's Conspiracy Theories: Fear-Mongering or Valid Concerns?
Trump's Legal Challenge, Middle East Tensions, and Harvard's President Resignation: A Comprehensive News Podcast Review
3 mins
Trump's Legal Challenge, Middle East Tensions, and Harvard's President Resignation: A Comprehensive News Podcast Review
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Neck during Busan Visit
4 mins
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Neck during Busan Visit
Burr and Burton's Jack McCoy Secures Gatorade Vermont Football Player of the Year Award
4 mins
Burr and Burton's Jack McCoy Secures Gatorade Vermont Football Player of the Year Award
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
21 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
23 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
31 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
33 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
41 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
45 mins
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
1 hour
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
1 hour
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app