Putin Commands Development of Russian Game Consoles, Aiming for 2026-2027 Release

In a landmark move signaling a significant shift in the landscape of the global gaming industry, Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a directive for the development of both stationary and portable game consoles within Russia. This initiative, part of a broader strategy to foster the nation's gaming sector, includes the creation of a special operating system and a cloud system for the delivery of games and applications. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has been tasked with overseeing the execution of this order, slated for completion by June 15, 2024.

Revitalizing Russia's Gaming Industry

The directive from President Putin arrives in the wake of a meeting focused on the socio-economic development of the Kaliningrad Region. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov elaborated on the initiative, highlighting it as a step towards nurturing Russia's burgeoning gaming industry. Concurrently, the Organization for Developing the Video Game Industry (RVI) unveiled a five-year roadmap earlier in February, outlining an 83-point program aimed at invigorating video game development within the country. This roadmap includes plans for a domestically-produced game console anticipated to hit the market between 2026 and 2027.

International Engagement and Future Competitions

Amid these developments, the RVI expressed intentions to rekindle relationships with various international gaming funds and organizations with ties to Russia. This effort is part of a broader strategy to secure consistent support for video game development on Russian soil. Additionally, the success of the inaugural Games of the Future tournament in Kazan, which blended traditional sports with cyber sports across 21 disciplines, underscores Russia's commitment to becoming a formidable player in the global gaming arena. The event saw participation from over 270 teams hailing from 107 countries, showcasing Russia's capacity to host global gaming competitions.

Collaboration with Industry Veterans

In a related development, Lesta Games, known for popular titles like "World of Tanks" and "World of Ships," has expressed willingness to collaborate on the development of the Russian gaming console. This partnership could see the transfer of these widely played games to Russia's upcoming gaming platform, marking a significant milestone in the country's gaming industry evolution. With a timeline set for the release of at least one domestic console by 2026-2027, Russia's gaming industry appears poised for a transformative journey.

As Russia embarks on this ambitious endeavor to develop its gaming consoles and industry infrastructure, the implications for the global gaming market and geopolitical tech landscape are profound. Not only does this move signify Russia's intent to claim a more substantial stake in the lucrative gaming industry, but it also hints at the emerging dynamics of tech sovereignty and domestic innovation. As the deadline approaches and plans materialize, the world will be watching closely how this bold strategy unfolds and reshapes the contours of the international gaming community.