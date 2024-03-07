Puducherry PWD to Launch Online Portal for Hassle-Free Water Bill Payments

The Public Works Department (PWD) of Puducherry is set to revolutionize how residents pay their water tariff and sewerage charges by introducing an online portal and UPI facility. This move, aimed at easing the payment process and improving the department's revenue collection, will allow payments through various digital modes without transaction fees.

Enhancing Payment Convenience

The proposed online portal, developed in collaboration with the National Informatics Centre (NIC), is designed to support round-the-clock cashless transactions. It represents a significant upgrade from the city's current system, which relies on a two-decade-old software incompatible with modern online payment methods. This initiative will complement existing payment options, offering residents the flexibility to pay via online banking, debit or credit cards, UPI, and other digital payment applications through the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). The PWD has joined forces with HDFC Bank and Indian Overseas Bank to facilitate this advanced payment system.

Comprehensive Service Portal

Beyond payment processing, the new portal will serve as a comprehensive platform for public engagement with the PWD's services. Users will be able to apply for new water or sewerage connections, lodge complaints, and access a robust Management Information System (MIS) for various PWD services. This development is part of a broader effort to modernize the Public Health Division's infrastructure, which oversees more than 1,07,000 water connections in the Puducherry region alone.

Future Implications and Rollout

The introduction of this e-payment facility and online portal heralds a new era of convenience and efficiency for Puducherry residents. By eliminating the barriers to timely and hassle-free payment of water tariffs and sewerage charges, the PWD is poised to enhance its service delivery and revenue collection significantly. With proposals already submitted to the Puducherry government, the rollout of these services is eagerly anticipated by the public. This initiative not only showcases the government's commitment to leveraging technology for civic improvement but also sets a precedent for other regions to follow.