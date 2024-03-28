PSP Investments Eyes Major Stake in AI Firm Cohere at $5 Billion Valuation Amid Tech Sector Buzz

The Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) in Ottawa is reportedly in advanced discussions to co-lead a significant investment in Toronto-based artificial intelligence company Cohere Inc., valuing the tech firm at a staggering US$5 billion. This move comes as Cohere seeks to raise at least US$500 million, despite minimal revenue, highlighting the intense interest and speculative nature of the AI sector.

Strategic Investment Amid AI Sector Surge

PSP Investments, managing pensions for Canada's federal public service, is considering a substantial investment in Cohere, which would mark one of its largest direct investments in Canada's emerging tech scene. Cohere, known for developing advanced language models for chatbots and other applications, was previously valued at US$2.2 billion in June 2023. This potential investment reflects a broader trend of heightened valuations in the AI industry, with competitors like OpenAI and Anthropic also commanding substantial market values.

Challenges and Opportunities

The investment comes at a time when PSP Investments' previous venture into the technology sector, specifically with quantum computing firm D-Wave Quantum Inc., has shown underwhelming performance. D-Wave's struggle to meet revenue forecasts and its considerable net loss in 2023 underscore the risks associated with investing in cutting-edge technology firms. However, Cohere's focus on enterprise applications and its promise in the AI field, including its expertise in retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) to enhance accuracy, presents a potentially lucrative opportunity for PSP Investments.

Future Implications for AI Investments

This move by PSP Investments could signal a growing confidence in the AI sector's long-term profitability and transformative potential, despite the current challenges and speculative nature of investments in technology startups. As Cohere aims to differentiate itself by focusing on enterprise users and improving the reliability of AI applications, the outcome of this investment could influence the future direction of AI development and adoption across industries.