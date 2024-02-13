Progression 2024: Redefining Venture Capital through Purpose-Driven Investing

In the heart of Utah's majestic mountains, a groundbreaking venture capital conference is set to take place. Progression 2024, a brainchild of Progression, will be held in Park City on May 2nd. This isn't your run-of-the-mill VC event; it's a purpose-driven initiative aimed at identifying innovative companies that align with non-profit missions.

A Collaboration for Change

Progression 2024 is not venturing into this uncharted territory alone. The event is being co-hosted by Protect Our Winters (POW), a non-profit dedicated to safeguarding the outdoors from the devastating effects of climate change, and the Rocky Mountain Venture Capital Association (RMVCA). This powerful partnership underscores the conference's commitment to adding a new dimension to venture capital investing.

Six Innovators, One Stage

POW will select six venture-stage companies to pitch their ideas to an audience of potential investors and partners. These aren't just any startups; they're innovators with a mission. They're the ones who see the world not just as it is, but as it could be - more sustainable, more equitable, and more resilient.

The Intersection of Purpose and Profit

Progression 2024 is more than just a conference; it's a call to action. It's about challenging the status quo and redefining what success means in the world of venture capital. It's about investing in companies that are not only financially viable but also socially and environmentally responsible.

The event promises to be a melting pot of ideas, innovation, and impact. With over 200 attendees and 40 speakers, it will provide ample opportunities for networking, learning, and collaboration. Whether you're a founder, an investor, or simply someone who cares about the future of our planet, Progression 2024 is the place to be.

As we stand on the brink of a new era, where technology and humanity are increasingly intertwined, events like Progression 2024 remind us that progress is not just about moving forward; it's about moving forward together, with purpose and intention.

So mark your calendars for May 2nd, and join us in Park City for a day of discovery, inspiration, and purpose-driven investing. Together, we can shape a future that is not just profitable, but also sustainable and equitable for all.

