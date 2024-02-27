Profoto Unveils New Softbox Series for B, D, Pro Units: Elevating Photography Lighting Options

Profoto has taken a significant leap forward in the world of photography lighting by introducing a new series of softboxes designed to complement its B, D, and Pro series lighting units. This launch marks a pivotal moment for photographers specializing in portraits, fashion, beauty, and more, providing them with an array of sophisticated lighting tools to enhance their creative work.

Revolutionizing Lighting with Innovative Design

The newly released softboxes, including the Softbox 3' Octa, Softbox Strip, and Softbox Rectangular, are engineered with a photographer's needs in mind. Each softbox comes equipped with a built-in speedring and a collapsible design that ensures quick and effortless setup. The reflective silver interior of these softboxes maximizes light reflection, enabling photographers to achieve the desired lighting effect with precision. Notably, the Softbox 3' Octa is celebrated for its ability to produce natural-looking catchlights, making it a go-to choice for portrait photography. Meanwhile, the Softbox Strip is ideal for creating striking edge or rim lighting, and the Softbox Rectangular offers versatile lighting control for various photography styles.

Expanding Creative Possibilities with Accessories

Profoto's commitment to enhancing photographers' creative possibilities doesn't stop with softboxes. The introduction of new light-shaping modifiers, including soft grids, edge masks, diffusers, and strip masks, further broadens the spectrum of lighting setups that can be achieved. These accessories, priced between $69 and $149, are designed to work seamlessly with the newly launched softboxes, as well as smaller Profoto units like the A1X and A10, with the aid of an adapter. This compatibility ensures that photographers can effortlessly integrate these new tools into their existing setups, enabling them to push the boundaries of their creative work.

Availability and Pricing: A New Horizon for Photographers

The anticipation within the photography community has been palpable since Profoto announced the launch of its new softbox series and modifiers. Priced at $449 for each softbox and with modifiers ranging from $69 to $149, these products represent a significant investment in a photographer's toolkit. However, the potential to elevate the quality and creativity of one's work justifies the price tag for many. Available for order through Profoto and its authorized retail partners, these lighting tools are poised to set a new standard in the industry. For more information, photographers are encouraged to visit PetaPixel's coverage of the launch and explore additional insights at ISO 1200 Magazine.

As Profoto's new series of softboxes and modifiers make their way into the hands of photographers worldwide, the anticipation and excitement are undeniable. These tools, with their innovative design and compatibility, are set to revolutionize the way photographers approach lighting in their work. Embracing these advancements, the photography community stands on the brink of exploring new creative horizons, pushing the boundaries of what's possible with light.