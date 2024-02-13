Private 5G Networks: Revolutionizing Industrial Connectivity in the Chemical Industry

Private 5G Networks: The Future of Industrial Connectivity

As of February 13, 2024, Future Technologies Venture, LLC, a leading innovator in private 5G networks, has announced multiple projects in the chemical industry across North America. These initiatives aim to create a secure and low-latency communications backbone for supporting the increasing adoption of mission-critical applications in operational facilities.

The Rise of Private 5G

While public 5G adoption has experienced a slow start, private 5G networks are gaining traction, with over half of all publicly disclosed private network announcements being related to 5G. This accelerated growth indicates a shift in industrial connectivity needs, as enterprises seek enhanced mobility, coverage, latency, scalability, security, and reliability.

IDC predicts that the LTE/5G infrastructure market will be worth $5.2 billion by 2027, showcasing a positive outlook for private 5G networks. As enterprises in sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, education, logistics, energy, retail, agriculture, and construction continue to adopt private 5G-based networks, the demand for secure and efficient enterprise network connectivity surpasses traditional networks like WiFi or cabled connections.

Collaboration Drives Innovation

In response to this growing demand, technology leaders are collaborating to deliver advanced solutions to the market. One such example is the partnership between Kontron, Intel® Network Builders, and 6WIND, who have joined forces to create a high-performance integrated DU platform for private 5G networks.

Similarly, Aarna Networks, in collaboration with Airspan Networks and Druid Software, has introduced a private 5G solution tailored for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), specialized system integrators (SI), and multi-site enterprises. This fully disaggregated solution includes components like the Aarna Networks Multi Cluster Orchestration Platform (AMCOP) and Airspan's 5G Stand Alone (SA) radios optimized for indoor and outdoor use.

Transforming the Chemical Industry

Future Technologies Venture's recent private 5G projects in the chemical industry aim to provide a secure and low-latency communications backbone, complementing existing WiFi and public cellular networks. This private 5G network will enable mission-critical communications to employees, fostering a safer and more efficient workplace.

The company's proven six-step client engagement process begins with consulting services and utilizes a co-collaboration model that leverages Future Technologies' Private 5G Living Lab. This approach has led to significant momentum in the chemical market, with solutions scaling across client production facilities throughout North America.