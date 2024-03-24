Prime Minister Sharif For IT Sector Revamp to Propel Pakistan's Economy Forward

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday called for an ambitious overhaul of the country's information technology sector, setting the stage for a significant uptick in IT exports. Amidst the presence of leading IT experts, Sharif underscored the pivotal role of technology in economic transformation and laid out a vision for harnessing the sector's potential to modernize the national economy.

Strategic Overhaul for Economic Leap

At the heart of the meeting's discussions was the formulation of a comprehensive strategy aimed at not just increasing IT exports but also at ensuring the sector becomes a cornerstone of economic development. The strategy in preparation, as informed to the attendees, includes broadening internet access, enhancing digital infrastructure, implementing e-governance, fostering youth's digital skills, and expanding the IT sector's business landscape. Prime Minister Sharif expressed his commitment to using technology to modernize every economic sector and to provide world-class facilities to equip Pakistani youth with the necessary knowledge and skills for the digital age.

Engagement of IT Experts and Policy Reforms

In a move to accelerate the IT sector's growth, Prime Minister Sharif announced plans to engage IT experts actively in the sector's advancement. This engagement is poised to provide a well-needed impetus for innovation and efficiency. Further, the meeting shed light on an ongoing effort to prepare a strategy that encompasses reforms in the IT sector and digitization, signifying a major shift towards a more digital economy. Notably, this initiative aligns with the government's broader agenda to improve Pakistan's ease of doing business and to project the country among the top 10 economies in the World Bank's B-Ready Report within three years.

Future Prospects: Empowering Youth and Modernizing Economy

Prime Minister Sharif's emphasis on the information technology sector reflects a strategic pivot towards leveraging digital transformation for economic revitalization. By focusing on upskilling youth, enhancing digital infrastructure, and engaging experts for sectoral advancement, the government aims to create a robust ecosystem conducive to IT growth. This not only promises to elevate Pakistan's standing in the global IT landscape but also to modernize its economy through technology-driven solutions.

The convergence of efforts to reform the IT sector, coupled with the government's commitment to digitalization, sets a promising trajectory for Pakistan's economic future. As these strategies unfold, the potential for creating a more inclusive, modernized, and tech-savvy Pakistan becomes increasingly tangible, marking a significant step towards realizing the country's digital potential.