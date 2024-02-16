Prime Data Centers Unveils Ambitious $22M Dallas Data Center Project

In the heart of Dallas, Texas, a new beacon of technological advancement is on the horizon. Prime Data Centers, a company with a footprint in major cities across the United States, has announced plans to construct a state-of-the-art, three-story data center sprawling over 96,800 square feet. Slated to break ground in May 2024, with an ambitious completion target of May 2025, this $22 million project aims to bolster Dallas' position as a critical hub in the national data infrastructure network. Nestled beside an existing Prime facility, this development is not just an expansion but a significant leap towards the future of data management and security.

The Vision Behind the Venture

At the core of Prime Data Centers' expansion lies a vision that transcends the mere construction of physical infrastructure. This new facility, boasting an initial phase that includes an unoccupied core and shell, represents the company's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and resilience. With Dallas already home to one of Prime's operational centers since April 2023, offering 6MW across 106,865 square feet, the addition of this new center is a testament to the city's growing importance in the tech landscape. The strategic choice of location, adjacent to an existing data center, underscores a broader portfolio growth strategy, positioning Dallas alongside other Prime developments in California, Chicago, and Phoenix, and even reaching across the Atlantic to Saeby, Denmark.

Unpacking the Details

The blueprint of the new Dallas data center is nothing short of impressive. Spread over three floors, the facility is designed to house cutting-edge technology, ensuring high levels of data security and operational reliability. The projected cost of $22 million speaks volumes about the scope and scale of the project, emphasizing Prime's investment in building a robust infrastructure that can support the increasing demand for data processing and storage solutions. Furthermore, the announcement of an additional 12MW, 96,475 sq ft facility at a nearby location reveals a phased expansion strategy, aiming to scale operations in alignment with market needs and technological advancements.

A Strategic Step Forward

Prime Data Centers' decision to deepen its roots in Dallas is not merely a business move; it's a strategic step towards shaping the future of data centers. By expanding in Dallas, Prime not only leverages the city's strategic geographical location but also taps into a thriving ecosystem of tech innovation and talent. This initiative is part of a larger ambition to create a network of data centers that are not just repositories of information but are dynamic, efficient, and environmentally sustainable hubs of technology. With developments already underway in other key locations, including a campus in Saeby, Denmark, Prime is weaving a global tapestry of data solutions that promise to redefine how we store, manage, and secure our digital world.

In conclusion, Prime Data Centers' bold foray into Dallas with its latest data center project is more than a construction plan; it's a vision for the future. As the company embarks on this ambitious journey, set to commence in May 2024, it marks a significant milestone in the evolution of data infrastructure. The $22 million investment in Dallas not only expands Prime's footprint but also enhances the city's role in the global data ecosystem. With the world increasingly reliant on digital technologies, the completion of this project by May 2025 will undoubtedly be a moment of transformation, not just for Prime Data Centers but for the broader spectrum of data management and technological progress.