Prescriptive Data Solutions Partners with Cynet: Elevating Cybersecurity for SMBs in 2024

In a strategic move aimed at bolstering cybersecurity defenses for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), Prescriptive Data Solutions has announced a partnership with cybersecurity powerhouse Cynet. This collaboration seeks to democratize access to Cynet's comprehensive cybersecurity platform, providing organizations with the tools needed to protect their critical systems and valuable assets against increasingly sophisticated attacks.

Strategic Partnership for Enhanced Security

With cybercriminals intensifying their focus on SMBs, the partnership between Prescriptive Data Solutions and Cynet comes at a critical time. SMBs often find themselves at a disadvantage, struggling with limited budgets and resources to combat the evolving threats. By leveraging Cynet's all-in-one cybersecurity solution, Prescriptive Data Solutions aims to tailor security strategies that meet the unique needs of each customer, significantly reducing their risk exposure. The collaboration is underpinned by Cynet's remarkable achievements in the 2023 MITRE ATT&CK Evaluations, where it showcased 100% visibility and 100% analytic coverage without requiring any configuration changes.

Comprehensive Solution for Today's Cyber Challenges

Cynet's all-in-one solution stands out by integrating multiple security technologies into a single platform, including endpoint protection, user behavior analytics, network analytics, and deception technology. This integration enables organizations, especially those with limited cybersecurity personnel, to achieve extensive security coverage effortlessly. Terry Murray, President of Prescriptive Data Solutions, highlighted the importance of offering such a comprehensive solution to their customers, emphasizing the need for effective security management without the complexity of handling multiple tools or the necessity for a large cybersecurity team.

Future Prospects and Joint Success

Both Prescriptive Data Solutions and Cynet are optimistic about the potential of their partnership to reshape the cybersecurity landscape for SMBs. Eyal Gruner, Co-Founder and CEO of Cynet, expressed enthusiasm about joining forces with Prescriptive Data Solutions, praising their commitment to empowering customers with cutting-edge technologies. This collaboration is not just about enhancing security measures for customers; it's also about expanding business opportunities for both parties, promising a bright future ahead.

As SMBs navigate the complex cybersecurity terrain, the partnership between Prescriptive Data Solutions and Cynet stands as a beacon of hope. Offering comprehensive, easy-to-manage security solutions at an accessible price point, this collaboration is poised to make a significant impact in the fight against cybercrime. By bringing enterprise-grade cybersecurity capabilities within reach of smaller organizations, they are not just protecting businesses; they are safeguarding livelihoods and the broader digital ecosystem.