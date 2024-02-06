Pre-Registration Opens for 'Kingdom: The Blood' on Android, iOS, and PC

YJM Games has sparked the interest of action RPG enthusiasts worldwide with the announcement of the pre-registration commencement for 'Kingdom: The Blood.' The game is slated for release on Android, iOS, and PC via Steam. The pre-registration period kicked off on February 5th, a few months following the closed beta test. Gamers can express their interest by pre-registering on the official store pages on Google Play and Apple App Store.

An Inviting Demo Release

Adding to the intrigue, a playable demo will be accessible during the Steam Next Fest and on Google Play from February 5th to 12th. The specific global release date remains undisclosed; however, the iOS store page suggests a potential launch around March 5th.

Delving into the 'Kingdom'

'Kingdom: The Blood,' developed by Action Square, is predicated on the 'Kingdom' Netflix series. The game unfolds amidst a zombie outbreak in Joseon Korea. Players are tasked to combat the outbreak in-game, which showcases traditional Korean visuals, architecture, and clothing. The game bursts with a mix of distinct attack combinations and fluid animations, thereby escalating the combat experience.

Varied Battle Modes for an Engaging Experience

The game further incorporates a variety of battle modes such as Boss Rush and PvP in addition to the main story mode. This diversity promises to keep players engaged and challenged, making 'Kingdom: The Blood' a much-anticipated release in the gaming community.