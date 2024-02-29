Pre-Order Now: LG's 2024 OLED evo C4 and G4 TVs with Exclusive Early Bird Offers

LG's leap into the future of home entertainment is marked by the launch of its 2024 OLED evo C4 and G4 TVs, now open for pre-orders in the United States. As the digital landscape evolves, LG continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in home cinema, offering cutting-edge technology, immersive experiences, and now, enticing offers for early customers.

Advertisment

Unveiling the Future of Television

The 2024 lineup, which was first teased last year and officially unveiled at CES 2024, showcases LG's commitment to innovation and quality. The OLED evo C4 series starts at a competitive price of $1,499.99 for the 42-inch model, stretching up to $5,399.99 for the 83-inch variant. Meanwhile, the G4 series, known for its premium features, begins at $2,600 for the 55-inch model, with the 97-inch giant standing at an RRP of $24,999.99. Offering more than just impressive sizes, these TVs boast native 4K resolution, a 120 Hz refresh rate, support for various HDR formats, and a plethora of gaming features including AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility.

Exclusive Pre-Order Benefits

Advertisment

Early adopters are in for a treat as LG rolls out exclusive offers for those who pre-order. Customers opting to purchase the evo C4 directly from LG will receive a complimentary LG Smart Cam, 5% back through membership rewards, and free TV wall mounting or stand set-up service. Additionally, there's a special bundle deal that includes 25% off the RRPs of LG's latest SG10TY and SC9S soundbars when purchased together with the TVs. These offers are also available at select retailers, including B&H and Amazon, providing multiple avenues for enthusiasts to secure their next-generation viewing experience.

Why Upgrade to LG's 2024 OLED TVs?

The transition from the 2023 models to the 2024 lineup brings with it a notable price adjustment, reflecting the enhancements in technology and user experience. However, despite the price increases, LG's latest OLED evo C4 and G4 models remain competitively positioned in the market, offering unparalleled picture quality, advanced AI panel technology, superior audio, faster processing speeds, and sleek designs. For gamers, the upgraded gaming performance and compatibility features make these TVs a compelling choice. Comparisons with the previous G3 series reveal significant advancements, making the G4 particularly attractive for those seeking the pinnacle of home entertainment technology.

As the era of immersive home entertainment continues to unfold, LG's 2024 OLED evo C4 and G4 TVs stand at the forefront, offering a glimpse into the future of television. With exclusive pre-order offers now available, early adopters have the perfect opportunity to upgrade their viewing experience and embrace the next generation of home cinema. Whether you're a cinephile, a gaming enthusiast, or simply in pursuit of the ultimate home entertainment setup, LG's latest offerings are poised to redefine your expectations and elevate your viewing experience to new heights.