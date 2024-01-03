Post-Holiday Online Sales in Canada: A Curated Guide

In the wake of the holiday season, retailers across Canada are launching post-holiday sales, aiming to shift the remaining stock that didn’t make it off the shelves during Black Friday and Christmas. According to a recent survey by RetailMeNot, the average Canadian consumer is expected to spend approximately $251 on these New Year’s sales.

Curated Selection of Post-Holiday Sales

The curated list of sales extends across a wide spectrum of products, catering to the diverse needs and preferences of online shoppers. A quirky phone mount, highly regarded for its practicality and versatility, is available for just $12.37 on Amazon Canada. For coffee enthusiasts, the celebrity-endorsed Nespresso machine, previously priced at $169.99, is now available for a steal at $99.

Rejuvenating Sleep Solutions and Beauty Essentials

Quality sleep solutions are also part of the sale with customizable, queen-sized pillows being sold at a discounted price of $63.99, down from $79.99. For beauty aficionados, NYX Cosmetics’ lip oils, known for their long-lasting hydration, are on offer for $10.06, down from their usual price of $11.19.

Fashionable Attire and Tech Deals

Lululemon has marked down its merino wool top with a hint of sparkle from $218 to a more affordable $129. Tech enthusiasts can look forward to a slim robot vacuum for $149.98 and a digital notebook for $41.35, both offering significant savings on Amazon Canada.

Travel and Charging Solutions

A travel skincare set from Sephora Canada, a must-have for skincare enthusiasts on the move, is now priced at $45. Rounding out the tech deals is a mophie triple charging pad, available at Best Buy Canada for $149.99, ensuring your devices are always ready to go.

Timeless Footwear

Finally, for those seeking timeless style and comfort in their footwear, Reformation’s classic sneakers are on sale for $44.40. These sales offer consumers an opportunity not only to get their hands on a variety of products at reduced prices but also to start the New Year with fresh items for their home, wardrobe, or personal care routine.

In addition to these sales, savvy shoppers are also advised to use gift cards, return unwanted items promptly, and take advantage of price matching or adjustment policies to maximize their savings during this post-holiday period.

