en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Post-Holiday Online Sales in Canada: A Curated Guide

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:56 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 4:30 am EST
Post-Holiday Online Sales in Canada: A Curated Guide

In the wake of the holiday season, retailers across Canada are launching post-holiday sales, aiming to shift the remaining stock that didn’t make it off the shelves during Black Friday and Christmas. According to a recent survey by RetailMeNot, the average Canadian consumer is expected to spend approximately $251 on these New Year’s sales.

Curated Selection of Post-Holiday Sales

The curated list of sales extends across a wide spectrum of products, catering to the diverse needs and preferences of online shoppers. A quirky phone mount, highly regarded for its practicality and versatility, is available for just $12.37 on Amazon Canada. For coffee enthusiasts, the celebrity-endorsed Nespresso machine, previously priced at $169.99, is now available for a steal at $99.

Rejuvenating Sleep Solutions and Beauty Essentials

Quality sleep solutions are also part of the sale with customizable, queen-sized pillows being sold at a discounted price of $63.99, down from $79.99. For beauty aficionados, NYX Cosmetics’ lip oils, known for their long-lasting hydration, are on offer for $10.06, down from their usual price of $11.19.

(Read Also: GradRight: Redefining Education Loans for India’s Tier-2 and Tier-3 Students)

Fashionable Attire and Tech Deals

Lululemon has marked down its merino wool top with a hint of sparkle from $218 to a more affordable $129. Tech enthusiasts can look forward to a slim robot vacuum for $149.98 and a digital notebook for $41.35, both offering significant savings on Amazon Canada.

Travel and Charging Solutions

A travel skincare set from Sephora Canada, a must-have for skincare enthusiasts on the move, is now priced at $45. Rounding out the tech deals is a mophie triple charging pad, available at Best Buy Canada for $149.99, ensuring your devices are always ready to go.

(Read Also: Vietnam’s Wood Industry Braces for Challenging Year Amid Stricter Regulations and Sustainability Issues)

Timeless Footwear

Finally, for those seeking timeless style and comfort in their footwear, Reformation’s classic sneakers are on sale for $44.40. These sales offer consumers an opportunity not only to get their hands on a variety of products at reduced prices but also to start the New Year with fresh items for their home, wardrobe, or personal care routine.

In addition to these sales, savvy shoppers are also advised to use gift cards, return unwanted items promptly, and take advantage of price matching or adjustment policies to maximize their savings during this post-holiday period.

Read More 

0
Canada Fashion Tech
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Canada Offers Refuge to Palestinians Amid Gaza Crisis; B.C. Law Enforcement Disappointed Over Suspended Drug Use Law

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Canada to Offer Visas to 1,000 Palestinians Amid Ongoing Conflict

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Canada Launches Visa Program for Palestinians in Gaza Amid Ongoing Conflict

By Sakchi Khandelwal

CSA and CIRO Update Guidance on Client Focused Reforms

By Sakchi Khandelwal

A Year of Change: Canada's Privacy Law Developments in 2023 ...
@Canada · 21 mins
A Year of Change: Canada's Privacy Law Developments in 2023 ...
heart comment 0
District of Elkford Announces 2024 Council Meeting Schedule with Virtual Option

By Sakchi Khandelwal

District of Elkford Announces 2024 Council Meeting Schedule with Virtual Option
COP28 Outcomes: A Deep Dive into Implications for Global Businesses

By Sakchi Khandelwal

COP28 Outcomes: A Deep Dive into Implications for Global Businesses
Ottawa Courthouse Constable’s Winter Clothing Drive for Released Prisoners Faces Crisis

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Ottawa Courthouse Constable's Winter Clothing Drive for Released Prisoners Faces Crisis
Warm Weather Challenges Winterlude Festival’s Iconic Rideau Canal Skateway

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Warm Weather Challenges Winterlude Festival's Iconic Rideau Canal Skateway
Latest Headlines
World News
President Tinubu Appoints New NSIPA Head Amidst Corruption Allegations
45 seconds
President Tinubu Appoints New NSIPA Head Amidst Corruption Allegations
Harvard President Claudine Gay Resigns Amid Controversy
1 min
Harvard President Claudine Gay Resigns Amid Controversy
Reading FC Eyes Potential Signings Amid Departures and Financial Constraints
1 min
Reading FC Eyes Potential Signings Amid Departures and Financial Constraints
BJP and Congress Mobilize for Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in J&K
1 min
BJP and Congress Mobilize for Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in J&K
Guyana Advances in Healthcare with Regional Hospital Construction
3 mins
Guyana Advances in Healthcare with Regional Hospital Construction
Mediterranean Diet Could Boost IVF Success, Research Suggests
3 mins
Mediterranean Diet Could Boost IVF Success, Research Suggests
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin Calls for Ministers' Resignation Amid Presidential Campaigns
3 mins
Vice President Ma'ruf Amin Calls for Ministers' Resignation Amid Presidential Campaigns
Workplace Hygiene a Concern for Employees, Essity Survey Reveals
3 mins
Workplace Hygiene a Concern for Employees, Essity Survey Reveals
Multan District Gears Up for Major Anti-Polio Drive Targeting Over One Million Children
3 mins
Multan District Gears Up for Major Anti-Polio Drive Targeting Over One Million Children
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
42 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app