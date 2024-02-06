POSITAL Innovates IXARC Encoders with Fractional Pulse Rates

Breaking new ground in the realm of automation technology, POSITAL has announced an innovative feature addition to its IXARC series of programmable incremental rotary encoders. The latest iteration now allows for fractional pulse rate configurations, a significant advancement providing a more precise control in conveyor and web applications.

Unveiling Fractional Pulse Rates

The newly revamped IXARC encoders can now transmit a single pulse for multiple shaft revolutions, a feature that includes pulse per rotation (PPR) configurations as low as 0.125. This translates to one signal pulse for every eight rotations. The flexibility doesn't stop there. The technology also permits the setting of non-integer pulse rates, such as 3.5 PPR, which would result in seven pulses over the course of two rotations.

A Leap Over Traditional Systems

Historically, systems requiring fractional PPR have relied on specialized optical encoders like Photocraft's HS20-P and RS-P encoders equipped with the .125AJ option. However, the IXARC series offers a robust alternative to these traditional optical encoders. With superior resistance to environmental factors such as moisture and dust, as well as shock and vibration, these magnetic encoders stand as a more rugged and reliable choice.

Customizable and Versatile

These encoders come with a multitude of mechanical options and environmental protections. They are programmable for pulse rates ranging from 0.125 to 8 PPR in increments of 0.125, supporting even high integer pulse rates up to 16,384 PPR. The encoders are highly customizable in terms of communication interfaces, offering HTL and TTL outputs, as well as connector pin-outs. They can be ordered with preset parameters or reconfigured on-site using POSITAL's UBIFAST programming tool. This makes them extremely versatile, suitable for both replacements and new installations.

In conclusion, the introduction of fractional pulse rates in the IXARC series of programmable incremental rotary encoders is a landmark development by POSITAL. It offers a reliable alternative to traditional optical encoders, with the added benefits of robustness, customizability, and flexibility, thereby simplifying control system setups and paving the way for more efficient automation processes.