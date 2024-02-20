Portuguese Startup Connected Secures €2M Pre-Seed Funding, Redefining Space Tech in IoT

In an unprecedented move that propels the boundaries of technology and connectivity, Portuguese startup Connected has successfully garnered a whopping €2 million in pre-seed funding, setting a new benchmark for space startups in Portugal. This significant financial infusion, co-led by FundBox, Shilling VC, and Iberis Capital, with additional support from Amena Ventures, Keith Willey, and Octopus Ventures, marks a pivotal moment not only for Connected but for the global Internet of Things (IoT) market. Established in 2023, Connected's vision of revolutionizing Narrow-Band Internet-of-Things (NB-IoT) connectivity through space stands on the cusp of turning into reality.

The Dawn of a New Era in IoT Connectivity

At the heart of Connected's ambitious project lies a groundbreaking technology designed to be integrated into third-party satellites in low Earth orbits (LEO). This strategic approach aims to offer low-bandwidth, standardized global connectivity that transcends the limitations of terrestrial cellular coverage. The applications of such an innovative solution are vast, ranging from emergency support to climate transition initiatives like fire prevention and wildlife protection, not to mention spearheading digital transformation in sectors such as precision agriculture and defense. With the first space tests anticipated at the end of 2024, Connected is on a fast track to not only enhance IoT monitoring and escalation services but also redefine them.

Addressing a Global Challenge

The world we live in is increasingly connected, yet about 80% of the planet remains shrouded in areas devoid of mobile cellular coverage. This stark reality underscores the importance and urgency of Connected's mission. The projected surge in IoT devices, expected to surpass 21 million units requiring satellite-based connectivity by 2026, further amplifies the need for innovative solutions like those being developed by Connected. By leveraging space to bridge the connectivity gap, the startup is not only aiming to lead digital transformation and climate transition efforts on Earth but also to promote the sustainability of space, aligning with the growing demands of an interconnected world.

A Vision Backed by Solid Support

The record-breaking funding round underscores the faith and vision of Connected's investors, who see the startup's potential to become a game-changer in the IoT and space industries. The collaborative effort of FundBox, Shilling VC, Iberis Capital, alongside Amena Ventures, Keith Willey, and Octopus Ventures, reflects a shared belief in Connected's mission and its capability to lead the way in space-based IoT connectivity. As the company plans to use this investment to expand its team and accelerate the development of its proprietary technology, the future looks promising for Connected and the myriad of sectors it aims to transform.