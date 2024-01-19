PolyU Researchers Pioneer Advanced Colour Management Technologies for Digital Displays

Researchers at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU), under the leadership of Prof. Tommy Minchen WEI, have pioneered advanced colour management technologies that have revolutionised the way colour is reproduced on digital displays and imaging devices. A feat, that has left a significant global impact, with their innovative solutions being incorporated in over 100 million high-end smart devices annually.

Advertisment

Addressing the Challenges of Modern Display Technologies

The team's groundbreaking work addresses the challenges associated with modern display technologies like OLED and QLED, which have traditionally struggled to maintain consistent colour appearance due to their narrow spectral compositions. The PolyU researchers have managed to overcome these hurdles, enabling more vibrant and authentic colour representation on these devices.

RGBACL: The Future of Colour Reproduction

Advertisment

The cornerstone of their innovation is a six-channel RGBACL (Red, Green, Blue, Amber, Cyan, Lime) lighting module and control algorithm. This technology has significantly enhanced the colour presentation capabilities of LED lighting systems, presenting a more true-to-life colour experience.

Perfecting Human Skin Tones in Images

Going a step further, the team also developed technology to fine-tune the colour appearance of human skin in images and videos. This technology has found applications in cinema lighting and Hollywood productions, allowing for more accurate and aesthetically pleasing depiction of skin tones. This has not only set a new standard in visual media production but also elevated the viewer experience.

AI: The Catalyst for Enhanced Colour Accuracy

Embracing the power of AI, the team has implemented AI-driven solutions to detect faces and optimize skin tones in images. Furthermore, they have developed chips integrated with AI-powered white balance algorithms that enable better colour accuracy under varying lighting conditions. These innovations have been embraced by manufacturers of social media platforms, imaging systems, LED lighting products, smartphones, drones, and XR devices, marking a new era in digital colour management.