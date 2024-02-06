Polymer Crafting in Palworld: A Comprehensive Guide

In the immersive universe of Palworld, an open-world survival RPG game launched on January 19, 2024, by Pocket Pair Inc., the need for advanced tools and structures is as crucial as survival itself. The key to advancing in the game lies in the heart of a unique, indispensable crafting material: Polymer.

Unlocking the Secrets of Polymer

Polymer, a product of High-Quality Pal Oil refinement, forms the backbone of complex items such as rifles and advanced structures. The challenge lies not just in obtaining it, but in mastering its production process. To start crafting Polymer, players must first reach level 28 to unlock and construct a Production Assembly Line, using a precise blend of 50 Wood, 100 Ingot, 20 Nails, and 10 Cement. However, the assembly line alone won't suffice. A Power Generator is also required to supply electricity to the workstation, setting the stage for Polymer production.

The Role of Pals in Polymer Production

But a machine is only as good as its operator. In Palworld, that operator is a Pal with the Handiwork trait. These Pals, when assigned to the Production Assembly Line, become instrumental in crafting Polymer. The High-Quality Pal Oil, the raw material for Polymer, can be obtained primarily by defeating or capturing robust Pals like Digtoise, or from mid-game Field Bosses. The importance of Pals extends beyond combat, underlining their significance in resource gathering and crafting.

Alternative Routes to Polymer

High-Quality Pal Oil is not limited to Pals and Field Bosses. Players can also purchase it from Traveling Merchants for a substantial 300 gold each, providing an alternative route to Polymer. For the brave-hearted, there's another option. A challenging encounter with the formidable Jetragon can yield Polymer as a rare drop, bypassing the need for refinement altogether. Navigating these alternatives requires strategy and courage, but the reward is a valuable stash of Polymer that can potentially reshape the player's in-game experience.

Considering its integral role in crafting and progression, players are advised to amass a significant stockpile of Polymer. The journey to Polymer mastery may be steeped in challenges, but the reward – advanced tools and structures – is worth the struggle.