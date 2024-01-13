en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Polestar Reaffirms Commitment to Apple’s CarPlay Amid Strengthening Google Ties

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:50 am EST
Polestar Reaffirms Commitment to Apple’s CarPlay Amid Strengthening Google Ties

At the celebrated CES 2024, Polestar’s CEO, Thomas Ingenlath, made a compelling statement about the company’s dedication to Apple’s CarPlay. This affirmation came amidst the strengthening ties with Google for the development of in-car infotainment systems. Ingenlath accentuated the significance of preserving customer choice, explicitly criticizing companies like General Motors (GM) which have recently decided to eliminate CarPlay from their lineup of electric vehicles (EVs).

Polestar’s Stance on Customer Choice

Ingenlath underscored that compelling customers to conform to one specific system was not a strategy Polestar wanted to endorse. He argued for the need to respect user preferences, contending that offering a variety of options was a more customer-friendly approach. The company, which operates on Google’s Android Automotive operating system for its infotainment systems, ensures compatibility with both Android Auto and CarPlay.

Deepening Relations with Google

Alongside the commitment to CarPlay, the CES event was also a platform for Polestar to disclose its intentions to further its collaboration with Google on infotainment technology. This move aims to improve and expand the range of services offered within their vehicles, enhancing the customer experience.

Continued Support for CarPlay

Despite the intensifying alliance with Google, Ingenlath reassured that support for CarPlay would not be compromised and would continue for the foreseeable future. This commitment aligns with the stance of other auto manufacturers, including Ford, Volvo, and Porsche. These companies have also pledged ongoing support for CarPlay, even in the wake of GM’s decision to remove it from their EV lineup.

0
Automotive Tech United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
5 seconds ago
AAWireless 2 Revealed at CES 2024: An Upgrade in Android Auto Technology
As the curtains fell on CES 2024, the tech world buzzed with anticipation for the latest edition of the AAWireless 2, the game-changing wireless Android Auto adapter. This iteration showcased significant refinements from its original version, promising to bring wireless Android Auto to a broader range of vehicles. Aesthetic and Functional Improvements The AAWireless 2
AAWireless 2 Revealed at CES 2024: An Upgrade in Android Auto Technology
Sony Unveils AFEELA: An Electric Car with PlayStation 5 Integration at CES 2024
1 hour ago
Sony Unveils AFEELA: An Electric Car with PlayStation 5 Integration at CES 2024
Hertz Sells Off a Third of its EV Fleet: Shaking up the Used Car Market
1 hour ago
Hertz Sells Off a Third of its EV Fleet: Shaking up the Used Car Market
Electric Crossovers Challenge Gasoline-Powered SUV in a Thrilling Drag Race
6 mins ago
Electric Crossovers Challenge Gasoline-Powered SUV in a Thrilling Drag Race
Qualcomm Innovates Automotive Technology: A Vision of Vehicles as 'A Computer on Wheels'
31 mins ago
Qualcomm Innovates Automotive Technology: A Vision of Vehicles as 'A Computer on Wheels'
Electric Vehicles: A Sustainable Choice Even in Cold Climates
59 mins ago
Electric Vehicles: A Sustainable Choice Even in Cold Climates
Latest Headlines
World News
Rising Stars to Watch at the 2024 Australian Open: Arthur Cazaux and More
51 seconds
Rising Stars to Watch at the 2024 Australian Open: Arthur Cazaux and More
Christina Applegate: Candidly Navigating Life and Career with Multiple Sclerosis
56 seconds
Christina Applegate: Candidly Navigating Life and Career with Multiple Sclerosis
Newcastle United Announces Miley as Replacement for Injured Joelinton
1 min
Newcastle United Announces Miley as Replacement for Injured Joelinton
Lai Ching-te's Victory: Navigating Taiwan's Future Amid Cross-Strait Tensions
1 min
Lai Ching-te's Victory: Navigating Taiwan's Future Amid Cross-Strait Tensions
Bangladesh Rejects International Calls for New Elections: An Affront or Justified Response?
1 min
Bangladesh Rejects International Calls for New Elections: An Affront or Justified Response?
Majority of Muslims Support Ram Temple Construction in Ayodhya, Survey Reveals
2 mins
Majority of Muslims Support Ram Temple Construction in Ayodhya, Survey Reveals
Salesianum Secures Victory in Tense Rematch Against William Penn
2 mins
Salesianum Secures Victory in Tense Rematch Against William Penn
ESPN Nears Deal for NFL Stake: A Shift Towards Promotional Content
2 mins
ESPN Nears Deal for NFL Stake: A Shift Towards Promotional Content
2024 Grand Tournament of Sumo to Start in Tokyo with Viewing Options for Fans
2 mins
2024 Grand Tournament of Sumo to Start in Tokyo with Viewing Options for Fans
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
1 hour
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
9 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app