Polestar Reaffirms Commitment to Apple’s CarPlay Amid Strengthening Google Ties

At the celebrated CES 2024, Polestar’s CEO, Thomas Ingenlath, made a compelling statement about the company’s dedication to Apple’s CarPlay. This affirmation came amidst the strengthening ties with Google for the development of in-car infotainment systems. Ingenlath accentuated the significance of preserving customer choice, explicitly criticizing companies like General Motors (GM) which have recently decided to eliminate CarPlay from their lineup of electric vehicles (EVs).

Polestar’s Stance on Customer Choice

Ingenlath underscored that compelling customers to conform to one specific system was not a strategy Polestar wanted to endorse. He argued for the need to respect user preferences, contending that offering a variety of options was a more customer-friendly approach. The company, which operates on Google’s Android Automotive operating system for its infotainment systems, ensures compatibility with both Android Auto and CarPlay.

Deepening Relations with Google

Alongside the commitment to CarPlay, the CES event was also a platform for Polestar to disclose its intentions to further its collaboration with Google on infotainment technology. This move aims to improve and expand the range of services offered within their vehicles, enhancing the customer experience.

Continued Support for CarPlay

Despite the intensifying alliance with Google, Ingenlath reassured that support for CarPlay would not be compromised and would continue for the foreseeable future. This commitment aligns with the stance of other auto manufacturers, including Ford, Volvo, and Porsche. These companies have also pledged ongoing support for CarPlay, even in the wake of GM’s decision to remove it from their EV lineup.