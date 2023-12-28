Poco X6 Series: A Glimpse into the Future of Mid-range Smartphones

In the realm of smartphone technology, a significant development is in the offing as Poco India prepares for the much-anticipated launch of the Poco X6 series. The Poco X6 Pro, expected to be the rebranded model of Redmi K70E, is likely to command attention with its 6.67-inch OLED display boasting a 1.5K resolution. The powerhouse of this device, a 5,500mAh battery, comes with 90W fast charging support. The smartphone series has been spotted on various Indian certification websites, indicating an imminent launch.

Poco X6 Pro: A Potential Game Changer

The Poco X6 Pro, featuring the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra chipset, is set to spearhead the Indian rollout. The smartphone will be available in 7 GB/256 GB and 12 GB/512 GB variants, sporting a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with 1.5K resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, and 67W fast charging. It will house a 64 MP primary rear camera, a 16 MP selfie camera, and a 5,500mAh battery, among other features. The price is expected to hover below INR 25,000, making it a compelling choice against competing mid-range devices.

Launch Anticipation and Consumer Expectations

As the tech world awaits the debut of the Poco X6 series in January, the exact release date remains undisclosed. The Poco X6 Pro is confirmed to launch in India soon and will feature MediaTek’s Dimensity 8300-Ultra. This series will be available for purchase through Flipkart, and the smartphone is likely to feature a triple camera setup with a 64-megapixel main sensor. There’s also buzz around Xiaomi’s HyperOS software potentially featuring in the device. While much remains shrouded in mystery, the Poco X6 Pro is emerging as a potential game-changer in the mid-range smartphone segment.