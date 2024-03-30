Poco X6 Neo Review: Budget Smartphone with Premium Features in Martian Orange

Introduced as a fresh contender in the budget smartphone sector, the Poco X6 Neo, albeit a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 13, has already started making waves with its unique design tweaks and software enhancements. Boasting slim display bezels and a slender form factor, the device aims to strike the perfect balance between affordability and premium aesthetics. With its availability in vibrant colors including Astral Black, Horizon Blue, and the reviewed Martian Orange, the Poco X6 Neo seeks to capture the diverse preferences of its audience.

Design and Build Quality

The Poco X6 Neo stands out with its Martian Orange variant, featuring a marble-like back panel that glimmers under light, coupled with a matte finish for fingerprint and smudge resistance. Despite its plastic construction, the device's lightweight (175 grams) and ergonomic design ensure comfort and ease of use. Additionally, the dual-camera setup protrudes, causing a slight wobble when placed on flat surfaces. The phone's thinness, at 7.69mm, along with IP54 dust and splash resistance rating, contributes to its premium feel.

Performance and Specifications

Under the hood, the Poco X6 Neo is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, complemented by up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Although the RAM and storage types are not the latest, they are sufficiently robust for a phone within this price range. The device features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack among other connectivity options. However, it's worth noting that the phone will only receive one year of Android OS updates, which might be a downside for some users.

Display and Battery Life

The Poco X6 Neo's display is a highlight, boasting a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and thin bezels for an immersive viewing experience. The battery life is equally impressive, thanks to a 5000mAh battery supported by 33W fast charging, ensuring the device stays powered through the day. However, the phone's performance in heavy gaming and multitasking reveals some limitations, with occasional lags and heating issues noted during benchmark tests.

Despite these minor setbacks, the Poco X6 Neo offers a compelling package for those seeking a budget smartphone with features that punch above its weight class. Its sleek design, impressive display, and robust battery life make it a worthy contender in the crowded budget smartphone market. As the Poco X6 Neo carves its niche, it remains to be seen how it will stand up to the competition in the long run, especially with the limitations in software updates and performance under heavy load.