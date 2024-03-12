PM Modi Inaugurates Rs 1.25 Lakh Crore Semiconductor Projects, Boosting India's Tech Ambitions

On March 12, 2024, in a significant stride towards technological self-reliance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for three pivotal semiconductor projects across India, through a video conference. These projects, valued at approximately Rs 1.25 lakh crore, are set to revolutionize India's position in the global semiconductor industry, aligning with Modi's vision of a digitally empowered and technologically advanced nation.

Visionary Leap Towards 'India's Techade'

The inauguration of these projects marks a cornerstone of 'India's Techade: Chips for Viksit Bharat', a government initiative aimed at establishing India as a global hub for semiconductor design, manufacturing, and technology development. The first of its kind, the semiconductor fabrication facility in Dholera, Gujarat, spearheaded by Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL), represents the country's inaugural commercial semiconductor fab, boasting an investment over Rs 91,000 crore. Additionally, TEPL will set up an Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility in Morigaon, Assam, with an investment of about Rs 27,000 crore, alongside CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited's OSAT facility in Sanand, Gujarat, which involves an investment of approximately Rs 7,500 crore.

Empowering Youth and Catalyzing Employment

These projects are not merely technological milestones; they are harbingers of vast employment opportunities for India's youth, especially in the semiconductor and related sectors like electronics and telecom. The initiative is expected to catalyze job creation, thereby fostering economic growth and technological prowess. The programme attracted massive participation from the country's youth, including thousands of college students, and received accolades from leaders within the Semiconductor Industry.

Strategic Implications and Future Prospects

The laying of these foundation stones is a testament to the government's commitment to fostering innovation, reducing dependency on semiconductor imports, and positioning India as a leader in the global semiconductor market. These projects are anticipated to significantly contribute to India's technological and economic landscape, enhancing its competitiveness on the world stage. As India embarks on this ambitious journey, the world watches closely, anticipating the ripple effects these developments will have on global supply chains and technological advancements.