Pliant Technologies Unveils Innovative In-Ear Headset, New Accessories at NAB 2024

At NAB 2024, Pliant Technologies steps forward with groundbreaking advancements in communication technology, introducing the PHS-IEHU, a new miniature in-ear style headset, alongside novel accessories designed to enhance user experience in demanding environments.

Revolutionizing Communication with PHS-IEHU

The PHS-IEHU headset sets a new standard for in-field communication with its silicone ear concha locks and earbuds, offering unparalleled comfort and flexibility. Tailored for the left or right ear orientation, it also supports custom ear molds from Coda Room Audio and Sensaphonics, promising a perfect fit for every user. Gary Rosen, Vice President of Global Sales at Pliant Technologies, emphasizes the headset's lightweight design and customization capabilities as key to meeting the specific needs of professionals in the field.

Enhancing Operational Efficiency with New Accessories

Accompanying the headset, Pliant introduces the PAC-RTM-SMU Universal Single RT Mounting Bracket and the PBT-VMNT Radio Transceiver Battery Adapter, developed in collaboration with Indipro Tools. These accessories are ideal for situations requiring long-distance communication without access to mains power, offering about 16 hours of battery life for radio transceivers. The PBT-VMNT adapter, in particular, allows for the use of any industry-standard V-mount battery, extending operational time significantly.

Connectivity and Compatibility

The PHS-IEHU headset boasts a range of connectivity options, suitable for most industry-standard intercom beltpacks, including 4-pin or 5-pin XLR connections and 6-pin female Mini XLR connectivity. An optional Push-to-Talk (PTT) button enhances its functionality for specific applications. The universal mounting bracket and battery adapter further underscore Pliant's commitment to flexibility and adaptability, supporting various mount thread sizes and enabling seamless integration into existing communication setups.

As Pliant Technologies continues to innovate, the introduction of the PHS-IEHU headset and its accompanying accessories at NAB 2024 marks a significant leap forward in communication technology. With enhanced comfort, mobility, and operational efficiency, these solutions promise to meet the evolving needs of professionals across industries, setting new benchmarks for performance and reliability.